Illinois cat tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois on Friday reported 59 new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total to nearly 5,800.
The state also said a cat recently tested positive for COVID-19 while in a house with people who had also tested positive.
“This is the first animal to test positive for the virus in Illinois," the Department of Public Health said. “There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans. However, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.”
The state logged an additional 1,156 virus cases, boosting the total since the outbreak began to about 126,000.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.