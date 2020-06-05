Illinois cat tests positive for COVID-19

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The state also said a cat recently tested positive for COVID-19 while in a house with people who had also tested positive.

“This is the first animal to test positive for the virus in Illinois," the Department of Public Health said. “There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans. However, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.”