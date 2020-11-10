Illinois chemical company plans to relocate to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An Illinois manufacturing company is moving to the village.
RealChem Manufacturing Inc., based in Mundelein, Ill., intends to be up and running at its new location by the end of this year, company officials said.
The Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved a conditional-use permit, along with site and operational plans, to allow the company to move into an existing industrial building at 7844 102nd St., in the LakeView Corporate Park.
RealChem Managing Director Kerston Russell said the move here was prompted by a couple different factors.
“We had run out of space for our business in the location we were at and had to find a larger space,” he said. “We needed a specific type of building construction and the only place we could find that type of construction was in Pleasant Prairie.
“The second requirement was speed. The building we found was ready to go and could be setup for us within a couple of months.”
Work ethic an attraction
The logistics aside, there’s plenty to like about the village itself, Russell said.
“At first, it was just getting the space we need, but now that we have begun hiring people in the area, we have found that we really like the quality of the people we are getting. They seem to have a better work ethic and seem happier. This has been a very pleasant surprise and probably worth the move alone.”
RealChem manufactures hand sanitizer, disinfectant, antiseptic and other products for janitorial, sanitation institutions and consumer markets.
The company will bring 12 members of its senior management group to the new facility and plans to hire eight more senior staff members from the region, Russell said.
In addition, RealChem will hire 75 to 100 new employees who will work two shifts. Office hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with delivery hours from 8 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m.
RealChem is one of three businesses in a three-business group and is the only one that will relocate. Russell said RealChem is the largest employer among the three companies.
As for the timing to get up and going by the end of the year? That’s not a concern, Russell said.
“The developer, contractor and Village of Pleasant Prairie have gone above and beyond to get this done,” he said. “We are very confident based upon the team effort that we will be working by the end of the year.”
The 72,324-square-foot facility was completed in 2018. It has had one temporary tenant, but has been vacant since March of 2019.
