Illinois chemical company plans to relocate to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An Illinois manufacturing company is moving to the village.

RealChem Manufacturing Inc., based in Mundelein, Ill., intends to be up and running at its new location by the end of this year, company officials said.

The Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved a conditional-use permit, along with site and operational plans, to allow the company to move into an existing industrial building at 7844 102nd St., in the LakeView Corporate Park.

RealChem Managing Director Kerston Russell said the move here was prompted by a couple different factors.

“We had run out of space for our business in the location we were at and had to find a larger space,” he said. “We needed a specific type of building construction and the only place we could find that type of construction was in Pleasant Prairie.

“The second requirement was speed. The building we found was ready to go and could be setup for us within a couple of months.”

Work ethic an attraction

The logistics aside, there’s plenty to like about the village itself, Russell said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}