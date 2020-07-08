Illinois company to relocate to Salem Industrial Park

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers today announced that Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc. is relocating its headquarters and production operation from Antioch, Ill., to the new Salem Industrial Park.

“This is great news for the village of Salem Lakes and the southeast region of Wisconsin, bringing new opportunities to folks and communities in our state,” Evers said in Madison.

“I want to thank Advent, the WEDC, the Milwaukee 7 and all the local officials for their critically important work in making this happen. The partnerships and relationships these folks have been able to build truly exemplify why Wisconsin is such a great place to live and work.”

Advent engineers and manufactures high-precision tooling products sold to customers worldwide. Founded in 1974, it supplies to companies in a wide variety of industrial verticals, including transportation, electrical components and systems, defense, energy and telecommunications.

The company will occupy 25,000 feet of space in a new building under construction in the Salem Industrial Park. Advent expects to employ 23 workers there by 2022. The company’s workforce is comprised primarily of skilled machinists.