Illinois company to relocate to Salem Industrial Park

Gov. Tony Evers today announced that Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc. is relocating its headquarters and production operation from Antioch, Ill., to the new Salem Industrial Park.
“This is great news for the village of Salem Lakes and the southeast region of Wisconsin, bringing new opportunities to folks and communities in our state,” Evers said in Madison.
“I want to thank Advent, the WEDC, the Milwaukee 7 and all the local officials for their critically important work in making this happen. The partnerships and relationships these folks have been able to build truly exemplify why Wisconsin is such a great place to live and work.”
Advent engineers and manufactures high-precision tooling products sold to customers worldwide. Founded in 1974, it supplies to companies in a wide variety of industrial verticals, including transportation, electrical components and systems, defense, energy and telecommunications.
The company will occupy 25,000 feet of space in a new building under construction in the Salem Industrial Park. Advent expects to employ 23 workers there by 2022. The company’s workforce is comprised primarily of skilled machinists.
“We are proud to call Wisconsin our new home,” said Jim Hartford, Advent owner and president, “The state is an ideal location for our business, providing a stable and business-friendly environment to support our growth plans. We are excited to write Advent’s next chapter in Wisconsin and to join the impressive list of manufacturers already in the state.”
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting the relocation by authorizing up to $100,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Advent will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created during that period.
Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, also expressed her excitement at the move Wednesday.
“I am excited to have another great company join the Kenosha County economic boom,” Kerkman said. “Over the last decade, state lawmakers and the previous administration made it a priority to foster an economic environment that would attract and retain business. The Salem Business Park is a fantastic location; congratulations and welcome home, Advent Tool & Manufacturing.”
Advent is the second company from Illinois to relocate to the Salem Industrial Park, joining Vonco Products, which relocated in 2017.
“The Salem Business Park was developed with companies like Advent in mind,” said Heather Wessling Grosz, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, which was among the lead partners in recruiting Advent to Wisconsin. “This new facility will be a showcase for customers and a safer, more productive environment for employees.”
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said, “Kenosha County is excited to welcome Advent Manufacturing to the Salem Business Park and is looking forward to being a partner to them going forward. We’re happy to celebrate a new company coming to Kenosha County; it’s a great reminder that our community is a great place to do business.”
