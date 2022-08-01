Illinois drag racer dies after 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway in Town of Paris

TOWN OF PARIS -- An Illinois man has died of injuries suffered in a high-speed crash Saturday at Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris.

The crash occurred at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at the track at 18411 1st St.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Charles Weck, 66, of Marenga, Ill., was operating a custom late model Corvette drag car and lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 miles per hour. Weck was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.

According to deputies on scene, Weck, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was removed from the race car and transported to a local hospital by Paris rescue. He was later pronounced deceased.

Units responding to the incident included the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Town of Paris and Village of Somers.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Dragaway officials made the determination to close down operations for the remainder of the day Saturday due to the seriousness of the crash. Operations at the Dragaway resumed, including the special AMC Homecoming Week observance at the track on Sunday.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.