Illinois driver faces charge after brief police chase, crash ends in arrest

An Illinois man who was reportedly driving intoxicated led Pleasant Prairie Police officers on a brief chase after both his fake and real name came up with active warrants early Saturday morning.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, just before 3 a.m., village officers stopped a vehicle around the 10000 block of 39th Avenue. The man initially gave a false name, which officers looked up and found it had a warrant. The driver then reportedly gave officers his actual name, which also indicated as having an active warrant.

The man, born in 1997, then led police on a “relatively quick” chase according to Brown, heading into the city on 80th Street before crashing his vehicle.

“He was taken into custody without incident after crashing,” Brown said.

On top of the traffic offenses, Brown said the man will also be charged with giving a false name to officers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.