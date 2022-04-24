Illinois driver faces charge after brief police chase, crash ends in arrest

An Illinois man who was reportedly driving intoxicated led Pleasant Prairie Police officers on a brief chase after both his fake and real name came up with active warrants early Saturday morning.
According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, just before 3 a.m., village officers stopped a vehicle around the 10000 block of 39th Avenue. The man initially gave a false name, which officers looked up and found it had a warrant. The driver then reportedly gave officers his actual name, which also indicated as having an active warrant.
The man, born in 1997, then led police on a “relatively quick” chase according to Brown, heading into the city on 80th Street before crashing his vehicle.
“He was taken into custody without incident after crashing,” Brown said.
On top of the traffic offenses, Brown said the man will also be charged with giving a false name to officers.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 20, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Leah M. Ruenz-McKinley
Leah M. Ruenz-McKinley, Genoa City, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Allan M. Brown
Allan M. Brown, Countryside, Illinois, escape.
Demontez Lamar Jones
Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Donzel Ocie Riggins
Donzel (ak Gutta) Ocie Riggins, 300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, delivery/distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent deliver amphetamine, possession of THC.
Perry Carothers Sr.
Perry (aka Allan Lott) Carothers Sr., 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Sherice J. Charleston
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sherice J. Charleston, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (2nd offense), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Paul Eugene Doerr
Paul Eugene Doerr, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dallas David Gomez
Dallas David Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.