Illinois driver in custody after Pleasant Prairie pursuit, crash of vehicle stolen out of Chicago

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- An Illinois woman is in custody Monday following a village pursuit and crash of a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago.

Pleasant Prairie Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers first tried to stop the stolen vehicle at Hwy. 31 (Green Bay Road) and 79th Street. The drfiver then fled eas bound on 75th Street at speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued as the driver of the stolen vehicle continued to ignore the marked police squads, drove southbound on 22nd Avenue to Springbrook Road, and then westbound on Springbrook Road through the southern portion of Pleasant Prairie.

As the pursuit reached the intersection of Springbrook Road and 39th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie Police utilized spike strips to deflate the stolen vehicle's tires. With several deflated tires, the vehicle continued westbound on Springbrook Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed at Springbrook and Old Green Bay Road after avoiding additional tire deflation devices. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was uninjured and taken into custody at the scene by Pleasant Prairie officers.

The driver, a 20-year-old Illinois female, was jailed with felony charges of fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering safety, as well as Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, and Possession of Marijuana being recommended to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Pleasant Prairie Police were assisted during the pursuit by officers from the Kenosha Police Department and deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1