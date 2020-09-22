Illinois man charged for armed robbery at gas station

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Czajkowski, 26, of Gurnee, is being held on $100,000, charged with robbing a gas station Sept. 16.

Czajkowski is alleged to have been one of three people who robbed a Speedway gas station, 3708 60th St. in Kenosha, before fleeing police and crashing their vehicle on the 5100 block of 93rd Street in Pleasant Prairie.

Two people escaped on foot. Czajkowski was arrested near the crash scene.

According to the criminal complaint, he is one of the people who robbed the gas station, and one of the two other men pressed a handgun into the station employee’s side and ordered him to lay on the floor. The criminal complaint states that the man believed to be Czajkowski is seen on a security video speaking to another employee who is seen getting on his knees and handing the man his cell phone.

The three men are alleged to have taken cash as well as cartons of cigarettes and snacks.

Czajkowski has a previous conviction in Illinois for armed robbery and is on probation for that conviction, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

