Illinois man charged with seventh operating while intoxicated offense

Asked if he had ever been arrested for drunk driving before, a Waukegan man answered “yes, more than you can count.”

This week, he added another to the tally.

Ryan Wood, 42, was charged with operating while intoxicated-seventh offense. According to the criminal complaint, Woods was stopped in the late afternoon of Sept. 23 driving the wrong way down a one-way street at the intersection of 61st Street and 7th Avenue in Kenosha.

The complaint states that the officer said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and did not want to try to complete a field sobriety test. An open can of hard seltzer was in the car along with prescription Oxycodone pills. Police sought a warrant to take a blood test to check Wood’s blood-alcohol content. Results of the test were not yet available when he was charged.

The complaint states that Wood has six previous OWI convictions, the most recent conviction on Aug. 12, just 11 days before his arrest in Kenosha.

Wood is being held on $25,000 bond.

