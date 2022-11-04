Illinois man dies from injuries suffered in two-vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie crash Oct. 30

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- An Illinois man has died from injuries suffered in two-vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 31.

Pleasant Prairie Police announced Friday afternoon that the driver of one of the vehicles, 50-year-old Kareem Copeland of Waukegan, Ill., died of his injuries on Oct. 31.The passenger in that vehicle, a 37-year-old Kenosha woman, remains hospitalized for treatment of her serious injuries.

Pleasant Prairie Police responded to a severe accident involving two cars at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Trunk Highway 165 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Sunday, Oct. 30. Upon arrival, officers found severe injuries to the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles. Both were transported from the scene to a Milwaukee hospital by Flight for Life.

The second vehicle driver, a 60-year-old Kenosha resident, was also treated for injuries from the collision.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in this ongoing investigation.No charges have been submitted or citations issued pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department would like to thank the witnesses who remained at the scene and aided the injured.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.