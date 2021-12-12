Illinois man faces felony drug charge after Pleasant Prairie police stop vehicle for seat belt violation

A seat belt violation in Pleasant Prairie quickly led to much more for a 52-year-old Zion, Ill., man.

John S. Miller faces five charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, following the traffic stop on Wednesday.

Miller continues to be held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He is due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

The felony charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 7.5 years and a fine of $100,000. Miller also is charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller is charged as a repeat-offender on all counts. Court records show a previous misdemeanor conviction of forgery in 2014 and a felony conviction for possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug for sale in 2015, both in Maricopa County, Ariz.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped the defendant’s vehicle at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday when he observed Miller was not wearing a seat belt.

Miller failed to stop, and the officer saw him digging around the center console and leaning toward the passenger side with his right arm, the complaint states. When Miller did stop, the officer stated he was argumentative and continued to dig around him, so police ordered him to exit the vehicle. When the defendant refused, a Taser was deployed and police eventually were able to take him into custody.

Police found a folding knife clipped to Miller’s right side, and officers seized a black backpack from within the vehicle which had a bag inside covered in a white powder/crystal substance. Inside the bag, police found a digital scale covered in a white powdery substance, a new needle and several small baggies used to package narcotics, the complaint states.

Miller complained of knee pain and was taken to an area hospital. While there, police searched his coat and jacket and found a baggie within the jacket that had what later tested positive for methamphetamine in three separate baggies, according to the complaint.

The defendant told police he didn’t immediately stop his vehicle because he did not want to block traffic, and when asked why he didn’t comply with orders to exit, he said that deputies “had no right to have him exit the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Police tested the substances found in all baggies, and they all had a positive result for methamphetamine. A total of 60 grams was seized, and police stated in the complaint that amount is consistent with possession with intent to deliver and not with personal use.

