Illinois man facing 11 felony charges after drug investigation

A status hearing will be held early next month for a 42-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $175,000 cash bond relating to 11 felony charges.

Luis G. Medina was arrested in 2019 after a series of controlled drug purchases made through a confidential informant. He will return to Kenosha County Circuit Court on Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.

Medina is charged with four felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, four felony counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The 11 felonies carry a total maximum prison term of 340 years and a fine of $975,000. Each of the drug-related charges allegedly occurred near a school, which could add an additional five-year prison term on each count.

According to the criminal complaint, a member of the Kenosha Drug Operations Group met with an informant on July 15, 2019, to set up a cocaine purchase from the defendant. Medina allegedly sold the informant 63 grams of cocaine for $2,100 in the parking lot of store at the intersection of 75th Street and Sheridan Road, which is 1,000 feet from Southport Elementary School, 723 76th St.

Additional transactions were set up, the next one July 22, 2019, for cocaine and 10 grams of heroin for $2,700, also in the store parking lot. At that time, the informant reported there were two small children in the back of the defendant’s vehicle.

The informant and another uncharged man reportedly completed a transaction on July 29, 2019, when the informant gave the man $4,850 in exchange for 50 grams of heroin. At that time, the informant received 15 grams, along with 64 grams of cocaine. The man later returned with another 41 grams of heroin that he provided to the informant, the complaint states.

On Aug. 5, 2019, the informant reportedly purchased 63 grams of cocaine and 50 grams of heroin from the defendant for $5,000, again in the Walgreens parking lot. The final transaction occurred two days later, when the defendant provided the informant with 60 grams of heroin, 63 grams of cocaine, and had planned to sell him a 9mm handgun when he was taken into custody by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, the complaint states.

The informant reportedly paid Medina $2,370 for the last transaction.

During a search, police found the gun with an unloaded seven-round magazine, a second empty seven-round magazine and a small plastic bag with 14 “hollow point” 9mm bullets and two “full metal jacket” 9 mm bullets.

Court records show that Medina was previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Lake County, Ill., in 2004.

