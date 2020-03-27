Illinois man facing charges in heroin deals

A 50-year-old Wadsworth, Ill. man is awaiting charges for dealing heroin after he was targeted in an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group.
Morris Parham was arrested Thursday after investigators set up a series of controlled buys of heroin. When he was taken into custody, he had a total of 10 grams of heroin that also tested positive for fentanyl and two grams of cocaine.
He was charged Friday with three counts of delivery of heroin and two counts of delivery of cocaine and is being held on $25,000 bond.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
