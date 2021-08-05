Illinois man's Kenosha County trial delayed in 2019 homicide; he remains in county jail on $1 million bond

The jury trial for a 33-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man, charged in the Sept. 15, 2019, shooting death of Keshawn Jenkins has been moved to next year.

Craig E. Russell Jr., who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and a felony count of a felon in possession of a firearm, will return to Kenosha County Circuit Court on Jan. 20, 2022, for a final pre-trial conference.

The jury trial is set to begin Feb. 14. Russell continues to be held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Court records indicate that Russell's attorneys requested the delay for ongoing discovery and investigation. The trial had been set to begin Monday before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

The criminal complaint states that police tied Russell to the shooting through security video from the area that showed his car there at the time of the shooting, along with phone and electronic message data and from witness statements.

A witness told police that Jenkins, who reportedly had been involved in an altercation with the defendant earlier that day, was standing by his car on 19th Avenue when a man with a hoodie pulled tight around his face and a white T-shirt pulled up over his nose suddenly ran toward him at full speed.