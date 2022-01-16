Improper use of a space heater factor in Zion, Ill., fire that destroyed minivan, garage; no one injured

ZION,Ill. — Fire officials said improper use of a space heater is believed to have played a role in a blaze that destroyed a minivan and a detached garage Saturday.

The fire was reported at 1:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of 21st Street when firefighters with the City of Zion arrived to find the minivan next to the garage with both “fully involved” in fire and heavy smoke conditions at the scene, according to Battalion Chief Jason Messick.

Crews at the scene extinguished the fire and using a thermal imaging camera found no one in the minivan. No one was injured in the blaze, according to Messick. Among the initial concerns fire officials had was that the minivan was being used as a residence by the owner.

An investigation determined the fire to have started in or around the minivan before spreading to the garage.

“Improper use of heating elements and overloading of extension cords may have played a role in this fire,” he said in the release. A cause has yet to be determined.

The fire resulted in about $85,000 in damage, including $35,000 for the vehicle and $50,000 to the garage and its contents, according to Messick.

Fire officials cautioned people to read the safety warnings on devices being powered by extension cords as they are rated based on the amperage they can safely carry and the wattage they can handle. They said they should not be used to permanently power most household items. They warned that space heaters should be used when people are present.

Other issues included icy conditions and overhead power lines in an alley providing access to both the vehicle and garage. The utility company was notified and a city salt truck was called in to assist, according to Zion fire officials.

Nearby fire agencies responding to the scene from northern Illinois included Winthrop Harbor, Newport and Gurnee. Pleasant Prairie Fire Department also responded. They were also assisted with “change of quarters” mutual aid from North Chicago and Libertyville, Ill.

