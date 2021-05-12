Improvements underway at intersection of Highways O and F in Randall

RANDALL — The median at the new intersection of Highways O and F is being reconstructed, with overhead stop signs to be installed to address safety concerns raised last year when a new stretch of Highway F opened.

Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said Tuesday the changes will improve flow, function and safety at the intersection — which features a two-way stop for motorists traveling eastbound or westbound on Highway F.

“It was observed that the westbound through traffic was not stopping at the (two-way stop) intersection,” Abongwa wrote in a report to the County Public Works and Facilities Committee.

It was determined the stop sign was “too far to the right due to the wide geometry of the intersection.”

“We are going to install an overhead stop sign,” Abongwa said. “It will be very clear they have to stop.”

Motorists were also having difficulty navigating the intersection due to how far the new medians on Highway O extended into the intersection. As a result, the “nose” of the medians are being removed, shortening the overall length.