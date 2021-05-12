Improvements underway at intersection of Highways O and F in Randall

RANDALL — The median at the new intersection of Highways O and F is being reconstructed, with overhead stop signs to be installed to address safety concerns raised last year when a new stretch of Highway F opened.
Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said Tuesday the changes will improve flow, function and safety at the intersection — which features a two-way stop for motorists traveling eastbound or westbound on Highway F.
“It was observed that the westbound through traffic was not stopping at the (two-way stop) intersection,” Abongwa wrote in a report to the County Public Works and Facilities Committee.
It was determined the stop sign was “too far to the right due to the wide geometry of the intersection.”
“We are going to install an overhead stop sign,” Abongwa said. “It will be very clear they have to stop.”
Motorists were also having difficulty navigating the intersection due to how far the new medians on Highway O extended into the intersection. As a result, the “nose” of the medians are being removed, shortening the overall length.
The northernmost section of the median on Highway O is also being flattened to near-grade to accommodate emergency vehicle entrance into a driveway. That should also improve plowing operations in the winter.
These changes are in addition to safety improvements made more immediately after the new highway opened in November 2020. The changes are the result of observations made during a standard review period, Abongwa said.
“During this standard review period, information is gathered and evaluated to determine if any upgrades and/or modifications should be made to enhance traffic flow and safety,” Abongwa said.
The immediate changes included installing a second stop sign at the southeast corner to increase visibility and a larger, solar-powered flashing stop sign at the northeast corner. Trees at the southeast corner of the intersection also limited the line of sight for westbound traffic and were removed.
Changes will also be made at this intersection and to the new intersection of Highways EM and F to improve lighting, Abongwa said.