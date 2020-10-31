In criminal case against Jacob Blake attorneys argue over evidence to be presented at trial

“The state lacks any physical evidence regarding the allegation of sexual assault, there are no witnesses to the allegations, the complainant refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s attempts to collect physical evidence and the complainant made a variety of misstatements to law enforcement regarding her claims of what allegedly occurred,” Cafferty wrote.

May 3 incident

In the incident on May 3, the woman called police stating that her former boyfriend broke into her home, took her vehicle, her keys and a debit card and then fled. She told police someone had used her debit card to make fraudulent ATM withdrawals. While speaking to officers she said Blake also touched her sexually without her consent.

During the initial meeting with police, the woman declined to go to the hospital for a sexual assault exam, saying she had been through enough and was humiliated and upset.

The following day the woman said her vehicle had been returned, and she later said she found her debit card in the vehicle. Police were unable to find video evidence of the card being used for ATM withdrawals.