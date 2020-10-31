In criminal case against Jacob Blake attorneys argue over evidence to be presented at trial

As attorneys prepare for a possible trial for the domestic abuse-related criminal charges against Jacob Blake, prosecutors are asking to admit evidence of past police calls involving the couple while the defense is arguing the case against Blake is so weak that conviction is unlikely.
Blake -- whose shooting by a Kenosha Police officer kicked off protests and riots in Kenosha in late August -- was charged in July with third degree sexual assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred in May with the mother of his children.
The same woman called police Aug. 23 to report a conflict with Blake, who had a warrant for his arrest for the charges filed in July. During that police call Blake was shot by Officer Rusten Sheskey as Sheskey and two other officers were trying to arrest him, the shooting leaving Blake paralyzed.
While a decision about possible charges against Sheskey are still pending, the criminal case against Blake is moving forward. He is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 9, although attorneys have said they are discussing a possible resolution to the case.
In a legal brief, defense attorney Patrick Cafferty argued the criminal case against Blake is "extremely weak," saying the officer who originally investigated the case recommended that Blake be charged only with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
“The state lacks any physical evidence regarding the allegation of sexual assault, there are no witnesses to the allegations, the complainant refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s attempts to collect physical evidence and the complainant made a variety of misstatements to law enforcement regarding her claims of what allegedly occurred,” Cafferty wrote.
May 3 incident
In the incident on May 3, the woman called police stating that her former boyfriend broke into her home, took her vehicle, her keys and a debit card and then fled. She told police someone had used her debit card to make fraudulent ATM withdrawals. While speaking to officers she said Blake also touched her sexually without her consent.
During the initial meeting with police, the woman declined to go to the hospital for a sexual assault exam, saying she had been through enough and was humiliated and upset.
The following day the woman said her vehicle had been returned, and she later said she found her debit card in the vehicle. Police were unable to find video evidence of the card being used for ATM withdrawals.
A police report about the investigation states the woman was not returning the investigator’s calls. “It is my belief that she does not wish to further participate in this case, as multiple voicemails have been left without getting a response,” the report states.
The officer writes on May 13 that he is forwarding the investigation packet to the district attorney for review “for charging purposes and/or the possible issuance of a criminal warrant for Jacob Blake regarding the following: one count of disorderly conduct.”
The report also states that the office sent out a department-wide email asking “that all patrol officers be on the lookout for Jacob Blake as a probable cause has been established to place him under arrest regarding this domestic violence incident.”
The next contact police had with Blake was the incident that led to his shooting.
'Other acts' motion
Prosecutors for the criminal case against Blake are asking in an “other acts” motion that it be allowed to present information to the jury about past conflicts between Blake and the woman.
According to that document, there is a record of police being called for domestic disturbance calls between Blake and the woman six times since 2012, with calls made to police in Zion, Ill., Mt. Pleasant and Kenosha. Blake was never convicted of a crime in any of those incidents.
The woman has in the past reported Blake choked her, punched her and damaged property. She has called police several times to report conflicts with Blake over vehicle keys.
She called Kenosha Police in March about a dispute with Blake over keys, but when police arrived she said she had her keys and they could leave. She said she was not fearful for her safety.
She called Kenosha Police again in April about a verbal argument with Blake about keys. She told officers in that incident that nothing physical had occurred and she was not in fear or her safety.
The state wants to introduce evidence of the past conflicts to show a pattern of behavior that shows motive or intent. The defense objects to testimony about those incidents, saying the testimony would be prejudicial.
Judge Bruce Schroeder has asked that the attorneys notify the court by Wednesday whether they have reached a resolution in the case.
