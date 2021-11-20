In Kenosha, a mostly calm Saturday, Friday night in response to Rittenhouse verdict; authorities remain wary

Regardless of which way the verdict went in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it was a foregone conclusion there would be an emotional response.

Those reactions came on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse Friday afternoon after a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced that stemmed from a shooting last Aug. 25.

But after that drama played out for several hours, things got pretty quiet.

And through most of the day Saturday, that remained the case.

Officials from the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that very little, if any, disturbances had been reported to this point, a far cry from the riots, civil unrest and mass destruction throughout the city that followed in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, 2020.

“No activity overnight,” Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a text. “Kenosha expressed opinions peacefully and displayed a true reflection of who and what our city truly is.”

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, reached by cell phone late Saturday afternoon, gave a similar account on behalf of his department.

“There’s nothing going on,” he said. “I’m going to believe the people who came in here, which were most of the 30 or 40 who were on the steps, I think most of them went home. The (news) cameras, I heard that most of them were gone by 9 o’clock last night, and as long as the cameras are gone, most of the people who want to make a statement are gone, too.

“We’re really thankful that the people of Kenosha have been wonderful and stayed away from the courthouse during this time. That has helped to protect everybody there.”

With all that being said, though, Beth said officials will not let their guard down and remain aware and ready to react should the situation change.

“We’re still there, we still have additional resources around the city and around the courthouse,” he said. “We’re hoping that it stays just like it is right now, and we’re very pleased how everybody is behaving.”

Those additional resources continue to include the National Guard and the 500 troops put on standby last week by Gov. Tony Evers when the jury began its deliberations.

It’s believed those units were staying in the Waukesha County area this week, and bringing those men and women here remains possible if needed, Beth said.

“The National Guard is always available if we need them,” he said. “They’re still on standby. We’re still prepared, because we still didn’t know what was going to happen this weekend. From everything I can see, the plan that we put in place has worked perfectly.

“I couldn’t give the city police, our department or all the resources that are on standby a bigger thank you, because all the planning paid off. I’m sure that the resources that we had visible were a deterrent. We had plenty of resources that weren’t visible and even more on standby. The combination of the entire plan that we put together paid off.”

Quiet night

By Friday evening, it was mostly just media outside the courthouse, along with a few members of the public. But despite differing opinions on the verdict, they were getting along.

In one case, a group of three men all from Kenosha stood together outside the court house bonding over the scooters they rode over to check out what was going on. They didn’t all agree on the verdict, but were still able to talk to each other.

“I think it was a complete injustice,” Mark Stanisauskis, 50, said. “Anytime you allow a 17-year-old to run around with an assault rifle and claim self-defense and starts a fight and loses, I think that’s going to be a horrible thing for the future.”

On the other side, Joseph Ennesser, 32, said he agreed with the the outcome.

“I personally feel that justice was served,” Enneser said. “The jury came back with a just verdict in my opinion.”

Latrell Jennings, 20, who also had a scooter, and was talking to the other two men said of the verdict: “I don’t really agree, but I’m not surprised. The whole thing was just a circus. Nobody knew what they were doing.”

Despite all that, Stanisauskis wanted to make clear that what happened in Kenosha last summer wasn’t normal and doesn’t want people to have a bad taste in their mouth about the city.

“We may have different views and opinions, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get along,” he said.

Travis Devlin of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report

