In living color: Art show at Kenosha Creative Space

For John “Jack” Richardson, the Kenosha Achievement Center isn’t just a local nonprofit group.

It’s part of his family.

Richardson, whose parents founded the KAC in 1964, is employed at Great Lakes Naval Base through the organization.

And now Richardson is helping raise funds for the KAC — whose mission “is to create opportunities for the personal growth and success of persons with special needs” — through an art exhibit at Kenosha Creative Space.

Richardson’s artwork, created from adult coloring books, covers the western wall at Creative Space.

Thursday evening, Richardson was busy showing visitors his works, done in a riot of colors: Pink, orange, blue, yellow, green.

When asked to name a favorite, he points out several images, ranging from rabbits to flowers to hot air balloons, cupcakes, lions and birds.

“I am very excited,” he said of his first art show, which came about through the efforts of his friends.

“Jack is a well-known resident of Allendale” and rides his bicycle through the lakefront neighborhood every day, said Sally Huck, who helped organize the exhibit.

Karla Bielewicz has known Richardson for several years.

“We were neighbors at Library Park Apartments,” she said, “and became friends. I just marvel at his ability to create this colorful art.”

Richardson has been doing the coloring work for years and sends his pieces to friends for different occasions, including as sympathy cards.

“Then it blossomed into an at show,” Bielewicz said.

Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola said he thought the art show “was a good idea, a fun event. When Sally Huck approached me about it, I said yes right away.”

The show, he added, “is very colorful, and everyone who is Downtown knows John Richardson. We’re always trying to do something different here, and this certainly fits.”

Peter Richardson, Jack’s brother, came home from New York City for the show and beamed while showing off the artwork Thursday evening.

“It’s just been wonderful to see this,” he said. “I’m so proud.”

Visitors to the show can sign a large poster, sending messages to the artist.

Putting color to paper

Or, they can just approach Jack Richardson and ask him about his passion for putting color to paper.

He’s more than happy to point out a piece and explain why, for example, that rabbit has dark eyes and a pink face.

The show opens from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today (Oct. 1) and continues through Tuesday.

The 8-by-11 inch pieces are for sale for $10, and some of his colorful pieces were made into notecards. A set of six notecards costs $20.

Proceeds from the art sales will benefit the KAC.

Also at Creative Space

The local band Would You Kindly? performs tonight (Oct. 1) from 8 to 10 p.m. during “Storyteller @theSpace.”

The performance is described as “an intimate celebration of storytelling through live music.”

The band will play “a unique, stripped-down experience,” including sharing “the inspiration behind their work, including popular original songs like ‘The Aftermath,’ ‘Tear Stained Glass’ and ‘Why We Do It.’”

Admission is $10. The event is open to all ages. Doors open at 7 p.m. A portion of the ticket sales will go to supporting the Kenosha Creative Space.