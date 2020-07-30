In-person absentee balloting for primary election underway

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In-person absentee voting for the Aug. 11 partisan primary election is underway at municipal clerks’ offices across Kenosha County, while the window to request an absentee ballot by mail remains open until Aug. 6, County Clerk Regi Bachochin said Tuesday.

“No doubt, this will be another unusual election due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bachochin said. “But our municipalities are working hard, offering voters easy alternatives to cast their ballots without having to go to the polls on Election Day, if they so choose.”

Those who wish to receive an absentee ballot by mail must make a request in writing to their city, town or village clerk, or online at https://myvote.wi.gov. The deadline to make a request is 5 p.m. on the fifth day before the election, in this case Aug. 6.

In order to be counted, filled-out absentee ballots must be received by your municipal clerk on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 11. Ballots received after that time will not be counted.

For those returning their ballots by mail, the Post Office is recommending that they be posted at least a week before Election Day, to ensure that they arrive on time.