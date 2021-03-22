In-person absentee voting begins in Kenosha County on Tuesday

In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday, March 23, for the April 6 general election.

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said electors may request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office of their respective municipality during specified days and hours.

Absentee ballots have already been trickling in via mail or drop boxes located in each municipality. As of Monday, 10,936 absentee ballots had been requested of clerks throughout Kenosha County, 10,821 had been mailed out and 219 have been returned, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The commission tracks absentee ballots cast by county and municipality. Of the 219 ballots cast so far, 74 are from the city of Kenosha, 50 are from the Village of Pleasant Prairie, 45 are from the Village of Bristol, and 26 are from the Village of Twin Lakes. The remainder are from other towns and villages.

Bachochin reminds those who plan to submit an absentee ballot via drop box to only use the drop box in their resident municipality.

In-person absentee voting times vary by municipality.

The following dates and times have been specified by Kenosha County clerks: