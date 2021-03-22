In-person absentee voting begins March 23 in Kenosha County on Tuesday

In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday, March 23, for the April 6 general election.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said electors may request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office of their respective municipality during specified days and hours.
Absentee ballots have already been trickling in via mail or drop boxes located in each municipality. As of Monday, 10,936 absentee ballots had been requested of clerks throughout Kenosha County, 10,821 had been mailed out and 219 have been returned, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The commission tracks absentee ballots cast by county and municipality. Of the 219 ballots cast so far, 74 are from the city of Kenosha, 50 are from the Village of Pleasant Prairie, 45 are from the Village of Bristol, and 26 are from the Village of Twin Lakes. The remainder are from other towns and villages.
Bachochin reminds those who plan to submit an absentee ballot via drop box to only use the drop box in their resident municipality.
In-person absentee voting times vary by municipality.
The following dates and times have been specified by Kenosha County clerks:
Kenosha, City Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, call Matt Krauter at 262-653-4020.
Brighton, 25000 Burlington Road: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 26; noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, March 29 and 31; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, call Linda Perona at 262-878-2218.
Bristol, 19801 83rd St.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29—April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, contact Amy Klemko at 262-857-2368.
Paris, 16607 Burlington Road: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, March 24 and 26; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, March 29, 31 and April 2. For more information, contact Diana Coughlin at 262-859-3006.
Paddock Lake, 6969 236th Ave.: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 29 to April 2. For more information, contact Michelle Shramek at 262-843-2713.
Pleasant Prairie, 9915 39th Ave.: Village Hall Auditorium (North Entrance), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Randall, 34530 Bassett Road: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) Tuesday through Thursday, March 23-25 and Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; by appointment Friday, April 2 until 5 p.m. For more information, contact Callie Rucker at 262-877-2165.
Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, contact Shannon Hahn at 262-843-2313.
Somers, 7511 12th St.: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, contact Mary Cole at 262-859-2822.
Twin Lakes, 108 East Main St.: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; by appointment Friday April 2 until 5 p.m. For more information, contact Sabrina Waswo at 262-877-2858.
Wheatland, 34315 Geneva Road: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 29 to April 2. For more information, contact Sheila Siegler at 262-537-4340.
An acceptable photo ID is required to vote in-person absentee. More information about acceptable photo IDs can be found at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk or by visiting the Wisconsin Election Commissions webpage https://bringit.wi.gov/.
Voters without an acceptable photo ID can get one for free by visiting the Division of Motor Vehicles office. For more information, call the Motor Vehicle Identification Card for Voting Hotline 608-266-1069.
For more information about the races, candidates and referenda that will appear on the April 6 ballot, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk.