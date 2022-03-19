In-Person Absentee voting begins Tuesday for Spring Election

In-person Absentee Voting, during which residents can cast early Spring Election ballots, will begin Tuesday, March 22, said Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin.

Any qualified elector may choose to cast an in-person absentee ballot. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where they wish to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election.

The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.

Bachochin said residents may request and vote an absentee ballot at their respective municipal clerk’s office during the days and hours specified by each local clerk. In-person absentee voting dates and times vary by municipality. No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.

The following are the locations, times and dates for in-person absentee voting throughout Kenosha County.

CITY OF KENOSHA—625-52nd St.

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28—31

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1

For more information, contact Debra Gimler at 262-653-4020

BRIGHTON—25000 Burlington Road

1-4 p.m., March 23-25 and March 28-April 1

For more information, contact Linda Perona at 262-878-2218

BRISTOL – 19801 83rd St.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28-31

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1

For more information, contact Amy Klemko at 262-857-2368

PARIS – 16607 Burlington Rd.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 23, 25, 28, and 30 and April 1

For more information, contact Diana Coughlin at 262-859-3006

PADDOCK LAKE—6969 236th Ave.

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28-April 1

For more information, contact Michelle Shramek at 262-843-2713.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – 9915 39th Ave., north entrance

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28-31

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1

For more information, call Jane Snell at 262-694-1400

RANDALL – 34530 Bassett Rd.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 22-24 and March 28-31

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 25 and April 1 (Fridays)

For more information, contact Callie Rucker at 262-877-2165

SALEM LAKES – 9814 Antioch Rd.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28-31

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1

For more information, contact Shannon Hahn at 262-843-2313.

SOMERS – 7511 12th St.

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28-31

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1

For more information, call 262-859-2822.

TWIN LAKES – 105 East Main St. (New Village Hall)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28-31.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1

For more information, contact Sabrina Waswo at 262-877-2858

WHEATLAND – 34315 Geneva Rd.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 22-25 and March 28 through April 1

For more information, contact Sheila Siegler at 262-537-4340.

Voter registration

Electors can register to vote in person in their respective municipal clerk’s office through April 1 or at their polling location April 5.

If you have moved, but live in the same municipality, you will need to re-register with your new address with the municipal clerk.

Identification required

Photo identification is required to vote. Those who do not have a Wisconsin drivers’ license or state ID, can obtain a free ID for voting purposes from the Division of Motor Vehicles. Check bringit.wi.gov for samples of acceptable photo IDs or additional information.

