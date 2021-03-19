In Pleasant Prairie: Old Green Bay Road closure planned for Main Street Market project

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The second phase of construction for the Main Street Market project is scheduled to start Monday when work crews begin reconstructing a section of Old Green Bay Road between 95th Street and an area between the Froedtert South Clinic’s north and south driveways.

Construction crews will maintain access to the clinic throughout construction from the clinic’s south driveway. Message boards will be installed on both ends of Old Green Bay Road at 95th Street and Highway 165 to inform drivers that access to the clinic will be available from the south entrance off Old Green Bay Road at Highway 165.

The second phase of construction will widen Old Green Bay Road, between Highway 165 and 95th Street to accommodate increased traffic to Main Street Market. Through traffic for phase two will detour traffic along 95th Street, Green Bay Road, and Highway 165. The construction period is expected to end by early July.

About the project

Main Street Market, which is being developed by Bear Development, is on a 22-acre property subdivided into six lots, nestled into a triangular piece of land bordered by Old Green Bay Road, Highway 31 and Highway 165. Its first major tenant is Froedtert South’s medical office building. A grocery store and other retail spaces are also planned for the site.