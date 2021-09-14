Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Fest to be Friday at Kenosha Creative Space

Kenosha Creative Space in partnership with Midwest DJ Productions & Lomeli Butcher Shop will present the inaugural Festival Orgullo Hispano-Hispanic Heritage Fest on Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.

The event is an opportunity to celebrate all the contributions Hispanics have made to the community in the past and will continue to make in the future.

All are welcome to come and listen to the music, taste the food, and meet all the Hispanic business owners and community members that make Kenosha a better place to live.

Hosted by Kenosha’s very own, Miss Wisconsin Belleza Latina, Gabby Perez Ramos, the public is invited to take part and enjoy the performances of a number of local musicians, dancers and DJs. The line-up includes:

4 to 4:30 p.m.: Erica Ness Salsa Lessons

4:30 to 5 p.m.: La Perla Tapatía USA

5:15 to 6:15 p.m.: Grupo Tridente

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Los Plebes

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico MKE

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Cultura Viva

9 to 9:30 p.m.: DJ Diego Lobo Latin Club Mix

9:30 to 10 p.m.: DJ Elie Musica Tropical- Salsa, Merengue, Bachata y mas

10 to 10:30 p.m.: DJ Casper Cumbia y Tribal

10:30 to 11 p.m.: DJ Rino Banda, Cumbia y Tribal