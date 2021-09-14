Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Fest to be Friday at Kenosha Creative Space

Kenosha Creative Space in partnership with Midwest DJ Productions & Lomeli Butcher Shop will present the inaugural Festival Orgullo Hispano-Hispanic Heritage Fest on Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.
The event is an opportunity to celebrate all the contributions Hispanics have made to the community in the past and will continue to make in the future.
All are welcome to come and listen to the music, taste the food, and meet all the Hispanic business owners and community members that make Kenosha a better place to live.
Hosted by Kenosha’s very own, Miss Wisconsin Belleza Latina, Gabby Perez Ramos, the public is invited to take part and enjoy the performances of a number of local musicians, dancers and DJs. The line-up includes:
- 4 to 4:30 p.m.: Erica Ness Salsa Lessons
- 4:30 to 5 p.m.: La Perla Tapatía USA
- 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.: Grupo Tridente
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Los Plebes
- 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico MKE
- 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Cultura Viva
- 9 to 9:30 p.m.: DJ Diego Lobo Latin Club Mix
- 9:30 to 10 p.m.: DJ Elie Musica Tropical- Salsa, Merengue, Bachata y mas
- 10 to 10:30 p.m.: DJ Casper Cumbia y Tribal
- 10:30 to 11 p.m.: DJ Rino Banda, Cumbia y Tribal
The lineup of local food vendors ready to present their most popular food items include:
- Alex's Lemonade Stand with Lemonade and Assorted Snacks and a Kids Corner Activity Table
- Lomeli Butcher Shop – Pupusas, Empanadas Colombianas, Gorditas, Elotes, Chicharrones Preparados, Aguas Frescas and Churros y mas.
- Los Compadres with Tacos de Asada y Tacos Al Pastor
- La Botana Grill with Hamburguesas, Papas Fritas and Nachos
- Sabor Michoacan Restaurant with Tacos y mas
- RockiTacos with Tacos de Asada, Tacos al Pastor, and Tacos de Pollo
- Panaderia San Jose with Pambazos y mas
- La Michoacana Kenosha with Vasos de Fruta and Paletas y mas
- Karla's Chamoy with Chamoy hecho a mano.
The event will be held at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., in the open lot east of the building. A donation of $10 is suggested.