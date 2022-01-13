Incentives offered at three upcoming county mobile vaccine clinics

A series of mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to take place in the City of Kenosha this month that will offer a monetary incentive while supplies last.

Kenosha County Public Health, the Health Equity Task Force and other partners will collaborate to offer three clinics — and Visa gift card incentives — to those who receive a first, second or booster dose of a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinics are intended to serve people ages 5 and older. (Those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian.) All vaccines are free, and identification or health insurance are not required.

The clinics are planned to be held at:

Sunday, Jan. 16: New Brighter Day Baptist Church

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: 1225 25th Ave.

Incentive: $50 Visa gift card (while limited supply lasts)

Clinic partners: New Brighter Day, Kenosha County Public Health, Health Equity Task Force, and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare

Thursday, Jan. 20: Kenosha Senior Center

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: 2717 67th St.

Incentive: $50 Visa gift card (while limited supply lasts)

Clinic partners: Senior Center, Kenosha County Public Health, Health Equity Task Force

Sunday, Jan. 23: Second Baptist Church

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: 3925 32nd Ave.

Incentive: $50 Visa gift card (while limited supply lasts)

Clinic partners: Second Baptist, Kenosha County Public Health, Health Equity Task Force, and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare

Walk-ins are welcome at all three clinics — no appointments are needed, and clinic clients do not need to be a member of the organizations hosting the events.

Happy to help

The Rev. Joseph Thomas, pastor at New Brighter Day Baptist Church, said he is pleased to offer a vaccination clinic to the community.

“Most of us have gotten dozens of vaccines over our lifetimes, enabling us to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe and healthy,” Thomas said. “With the world facing a global pandemic, one of the easiest and most effective things we can do for ourselves and for each other is to get vaccinated.”

People are also welcome to come to the clinics to talk with health professionals about the vaccines, said Tamarra Coleman, a member of the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders working to provide more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination for communities of color.

“Our faith-based communities have really stepped up in partnering with the Health Equity Task Force and Kenosha County Public Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines and even the booster shots,” Coleman said. “It’s available to not only these congregations, but the entire community. It’s going to take us collaboratively working together to get this under control.”

Clinic visitors who have already received a first or second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card, if possible, although this is not required.

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, is available online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0