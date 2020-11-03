 Skip to main content
Incumbent Rep. Tip McGuire wins re-election in 64th District
Incumbent Tip McGuire wins re-election in 64th District

Incumbent Tip McGuire won reelection for the  64th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Republican Ed Hibsch, 62, of Somers led McGuire, D-Kenosha, in the early vote count, as voters who cast their ballots on Election Day skewed Republican. But McGuire surged ahead early Wednesday as absentee ballots were counted.

In the final count, McGuire had 56 percent of the vote with 16,364 votes. Hibsch received 12,813 votes.

All polling results are unofficial until canvass of the votes later this month.

District 64 encompasses the City of Kenosha’s north side, eastern Somers and extends into the southeastern portion of Racine County, including all of the Village of Elmwood Park, a portion of Mount Pleasant and a small portion of the City of Racine.

Ed Hibsch

Hibsch
Tip McGuire.jpg

McGuire
