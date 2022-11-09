Incumbents McGuire and Ohnstad win relection to Assembly Districts 64 and 65

Rep. Tip McGuire, left, Rep. Tod Ohnstad, right, and Mayor John Antaramian, center, look at election results as they trickle in on a cell phone during an election party at the Fireside Restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. McGuire and Ohnstad both won their races.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, right, gives a speech at the Fireside Restaurant after winning his election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
State Rep. Tip McGuire declares victory Tuesday night, beating challenger Ed Hibsch a second time. McGuire said his track record was one of the main factors for his win.
State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Democratic incumbents in Wisconsin Assembly Districts 64 and 65, respectively, won reelection on Tuesday.
The each addressed supporters at a Democratic election night event Tuesday at the Fireside Restaurant and Lounge in Kenosha.
For McGuire this year’s election was largely a repeat of 2020, when he first ran against Republican challenger Ed Hibsch. McGuire won this year by essentially the same margin, 56.78%, with a collective 12,873 voters between Kenosha and Racine counties versus Hibsch’s 9,798.
McGuire, of Kenosha, pointed to his positive track record in the area as the reason for his win.
“Once you’ve worked for your community for a while, it comes down to what kind of confidence people have in the job that you’ve done and the work that you’re doing,” McGuire said. “This is a local office. I’m from here. I hope I’ve built the trust and faith with those in the community.”
Hibsch, a Village of Somers resident, could not be reached for comment.
Ohnstad faced Frank Petrick, who kept a low profile throughout the campaign season for the District 65 seat, winning by 61.78% of the vote versus Petrick’s 38.08%. Ohnstad received 11,035 votes to Petrick's 6,803 votes.
In his victory speech, Ohnstad said he looked forward to continuing to serve his constituents and the people of Wisconsin. Ohnstad also pointed to his track record as a reason for his victory.
“People recognize that I’m a hardworking representative who has the interests of my constituents at heart,” Ohnstad said. “I worked harder than my opponent. After 10 years of being in the legislature, this has been a referendum on the job I’ve done here.”
Petrick did not respond to a request for comments.
District 64 of the State Assembly encompasses the City of Kenosha’s north side, eastern Somers and extends into the southeastern portion of Racine County, including all of the Village of Elmwood Park, a portion of Mount Pleasant and a small portion of the City of Racine.
District 65 encompasses the City of Kenosha’s downtown and central area.
2022 Midterm Election results in Kenosha County
WATCH NOW: Amanda Nedweski wins Wisconsin Assembly District 61 seat
Republican candidate Amanda Nedweski won the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 61 Tuesday, taking the seat formerly held by current County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
Nedweski, of Pleasant Prairie, a county board supervisor for Kenosha County District 16, received 17,538 votes while political newcomer Max Winkels of Burlington received 9,848 votes. Nedweski received 64% of the vote, Winkels 35.94%.
Nedweski ran on a platform advocating for lowered taxes and government spending, a tough-on-crime attitude and the expansion of school choice. She said that during her campaign price inflation was the issue that voters focused on the most.
“We have people who are struggling to pay for groceries, pay for gas,” Nedweski said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that resonated with voters.”
Nedweski, a lifelong Kenosha County resident, reflected on the win during a Republican election night event at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., saying there was “a lot of work to do.”
“It’s very humbling, it is also very inspiring,” Nedweski said. “We have faced many difficulties through the last few years.”
Winkels, attending the Democratic election night event at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave., said he wished Nedweski the best, and hoped she would represent the entirety of her constituents during her time in the Assembly.
“I called Amanda and conceded,” Winkels said. “My hope is that she does well in the legislature and serves all the people.”
District 61 encompasses much of western Kenosha County, including the Villages of Twin lakes, Silver Lake, Paddock Lake, Bristol, Wilmot, Trevor and Salem, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie to the south.
Kenosha News reporters Daniel Gaitan and Terry Flores contributed to this story.
WATCH NOW: Majority of Kenosha County voters favor Wisconsin becoming sanctuary state for gun owners
Kenosha County voters Tuesday night told their state legislators by a close margin that they favored Wisconsin becoming a sanctuary for gun owners.
By a vote of 32,362 to 30,126, or 51.79% to 48.21%, respectively, a majority of county residents sided with an advisory referendum with its basis in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms.
The referendum asked: “Should the Wisconsin State Legislature declare the State of Wisconsin be a Second Amendment Sanctuary State?”
While non-binding, the referendum was intended to allow the public to express to County Board supervisors and state legislators whether Wisconsin should become a haven for gun rights supporters.
It advocates for a county that derives “an economic benefit” from safe forms of firearms recreation, such as hunting, and “all types of firearms allowable” by the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. It also conveys concerns over passage of bills “containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights” of county residents to keep and bear arms.
County Board Supervisor Erin Decker, the board’s vice chair and co-author of the resolution and measure on the ballot said she was “very happy” with result.
“I’m very happy that we were able to get the referendum on the ballot and the voters chose `yes’ to answer that they want the state Legislature to make the state of Wisconsin a Second Amendment sanctuary state,” she said.
In July, the County Board passed resolutions that favored gun owners, including declaring Kenosha a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
Decker acknowledged "a lot of voters" were confused with the wording of the referendum question, but nevertheless it prevailed.
“I think that may have affected the vote a bit,” she said. “But I’m happy that it passed because … it really does show that gun ownership is not a partisan issue, that gun owners are both Democrats and Republicans. And, independents.”
The board also earlier repealed a ban on firearms in many of its buildings. Signs on most county buildings that previously noted the ban came off the structures last month.
While the carrying of concealed weapons will be allowed on county property, the ban will continue to cover the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, which houses both the sheriff’s department and Kenosha Police Department, jail, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which is part of the civic center campus west of Sheridan Road between 55th and 56th Streets. The ban also includes the Kenosha County Detention Center at 4777 88th Ave.
Rebecca Matoska-Mentink wins fourth term for Kenosha County clerk of courts
Rebecca Matoska-Mentink won a fourth term as Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Tuesday night.
Matoska-Mentink, a Democrat, defeated County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, a Republican. Matoska-Mentink won 52.9% of the vote (34,322) and Rodriguez won 47.01% (30,500), according to unofficial results.
The clerk of courts must manage and coordinate the general business and financial operation of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Duties of the position include budget planning, case management and event tracking, collection of case related fees, fines and forfeitures, courtroom operation support, facility planning, jury management and records management, among other things.
"The voters spoke tonight and were confident in my abilities and leadership over the last 16 years," Matoska-Mentink, 53, said in a statement. "Truth prevailed over lies, deception and scare tactics. I take this vote of confidence seriously and will continue to make Kenosha County proud."
Rodriguez, 24, said he's deeply thankful for the support he received in his first county-wide race for office.
"I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my team, so, so incredibly proud of my team. I had some amazing help from so many different people and I'm so thankful for the 30,000 people who put their trust in me. While it wasn't results we wanted, it was close. For somebody my age, brand new running for the office for the first time (and) going against a 16-year incumbent, I think I did pretty well," Rodriguez said. "I was outspent three, four times and it was this close. I have no regrets at all. I had an incredible time running a county-wide campaign."
City of Kenosha votes overwhelmingly in support for legalizing and taxing marijuana in non-binding referendum
City of Kenosha residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in a non-binding referendum in support of legalized, taxed and regulated marijuana.
Residents voted 71.93% (23,952) to 28.07% (9,347), according to unofficial results. The following question appeared on city ballots: "Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?"
"It just reflects what we know the will of the people is when it comes to marijuana," Ald. Anthony Kennedy said. "Our state Legislature needs to get in step with the will of the people."
The City Council voted 14 to 3 over the summer for the resolution to measure public opinion on the matter through a referendum.
The resolution for the referendum was sponsored by Kennedy and co-sponsored by Alds. Jan Michalski, David Mau, Brandi Feree, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Kelly Mackay
Although approved by a majority of voters, the referendum does not legalize the drug in City of Kenosha. The results will instead be sent to state lawmakers debating medical marijuana and full legalization of the drug.
"Kenosha is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring communities in Illinois are increasingly capitalizing on," the resolution for the referendum reads.
It also states that “legalization would undercut the illicit market, and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe.”
More than half of states across the nation, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.
Kenosha County residents voted to legalize medical marijuana in an advisory referendum in 2018 with 56,000 votes, or 88% of the ballots cast.
According to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.
A Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February 2022, found 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.
A similar resolution passed in the City of Racine.
“Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 "Yes" votes vs. 5,130 "No" votes, according to unofficial results published by Racine County Tuesday night.
WATCH NOW: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil wins re-election, visits Kenosha County on election night
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, won a third term in House of Representatives Tuesday night.
Steil, who attended an election night watch party at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., in Kenosha while returns were being counted, expressed his appreciation to the public for supporting him for another term.
"I am grateful for the continued support of the voters of Wisconsin’s First District. I will continue working for the people of Wisconsin," Steil said in a statement. "It is harder and harder for families to get by as workers and seniors are clobbered by rising costs. Communities have become less safe. It’s time to get our country back on track. I’m focused on bringing costs down and making our communities safe."
Steil, of Janesville, handily defeated first-time Democratic candidate Ann Roe, of Janesville.
By 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, with 89.5% of precincts reporting in the district, Steil had received 160,049 of the votes counted, or 54.9 percent, compared to Roe with 129,366 votes, or 44.4%. Independent Charles Barman had 2,202 votes, or 0.8 percent of the vote.
In Kenosha County, Steil won 54.29% (35,694) of the vote, according to unofficial results. Roe won 45% (29,589) of the vote in the county.
The Associated Press called the race at 11:30 p.m. with 65% of the votes counted. At that time, Steil had over 157,000 votes, or around 55% of the votes counted.
Steil was first elected to represent the area in 2018. He succeeded former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan retired.
The First Congressional District covers Kenosha and Racine counties, as well as parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties.
