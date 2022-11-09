Incumbents McGuire and Ohnstad win releection to Assembly Districts 64 and 65

State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Democratic incumbents in Wisconsin Assembly Districts 64 and 65, respectively, won reelection on Tuesday.

The each addressed supporters at a Democratic election night event Tuesday at the Fireside Restaurant and Lounge in Kenosha.

For McGuire this year’s election was largely a repeat of 2020, when he first ran against Republican challenger Ed Hibsch. McGuire won this year by essentially the same margin, 56.78%, with a collective 12,873 voters between Kenosha and Racine counties versus Hibsch’s 9,798.

McGuire, of Kenosha, pointed to his positive track record in the area as the reason for his win.

“Once you’ve worked for your community for a while, it comes down to what kind of confidence people have in the job that you’ve done and the work that you’re doing,” McGuire said. “This is a local office. I’m from here. I hope I’ve built the trust and faith with those in the community.”

Hibsch, a Village of Somers resident, could not be reached for comment.

Ohnstad faced Frank Petrick, who kept a low profile throughout the campaign season for the District 65 seat, winning by 61.78% of the vote versus Petrick’s 38.08%. Ohnstad received 11,035 votes to Petrick's 6,803 votes.

In his victory speech, Ohnstad said he looked forward to continuing to serve his constituents and the people of Wisconsin. Ohnstad also pointed to his track record as a reason for his victory.

“People recognize that I’m a hardworking representative who has the interests of my constituents at heart,” Ohnstad said. “I worked harder than my opponent. After 10 years of being in the legislature, this has been a referendum on the job I’ve done here.”

Petrick did not respond to a request for comments.

District 64 of the State Assembly encompasses the City of Kenosha’s north side, eastern Somers and extends into the southeastern portion of Racine County, including all of the Village of Elmwood Park, a portion of Mount Pleasant and a small portion of the City of Racine.

District 65 encompasses the City of Kenosha’s downtown and central area.