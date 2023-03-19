Moe Moes Supermarket, 1916 52nd St., is now offering Indian food from its takeout and delivery kitchen, offering a wide variety of classic dishes.

Owner Varingber Singh said that store had opened its kitchen several months ago serving primarily fast food. When his relative moved to Kenosha, bringing with him more than a decade of experience in Indian cooking, Singh said he wanted to offer something unique to his customers.

“I had an idea to do something different,” Singh said.

From samosas to curries, naan bread and mango yogurt drinks, Moe Moes Supermarket now has a mini restaurant’s worth of Indian cuisine. So far, the new food has proved popular.

“People try it, and they love it,” Singh said.

Currently, Singh said they do takeout and delivery.

More information can be found on the Moe Moes Supermarket Facebook page or by calling 262-657-1666.