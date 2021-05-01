Indian Trail grad Daviyon Nixon selected in 5th round of NFL Draft by Carolina Panthers

It was a long wait for Daviyon Nixon.
Projected to be a first-rounder at one point around the time he declared for the NFL Draft in late December, Nixon — a 2017 graduate of Indian Trail High School and Academy who played defensive tackle at the University of Iowa — didn't hear his name called during the first round of the draft on Thursday night, nor during the second and third rounds on Friday night.
He still hadn't been selected through the fourth round on Saturday afternoon, the last day of the draft, but finally, after 13 names were called in the fifth round, Nixon heard his.
With the 158th overall pick of the draft and the 14th of the fifth round, the Carolina Panthers gave Nixon a home.
"You guys are getting the best defensive tackle of the draft," Nixon told media after being selected.
He also showed off his vocal skills by singing a song in a video aired on ESPN during the draft.
Nixon's father, Rodney, was on his way home from another son's football scrimmage in Oshkosh when the Panthers selected Daviyon. When the News reached Rodney shortly after Daviyon was picked, Rodney said he hadn't yet spoken with his son about it, but he shared plenty of emotion.
"I was too busy screaming and hollering," Rodney said. "I'm just thanking the Lord for his mercy and grace and his kindness. I'm totally numb. I'm numb. I'm overjoyed. I'm extremely happy. I know everybody's super proud right now."
What kind of player are the Panthers getting?
"They are getting an explosive, determined, quick, fast, long, athletic (player) and just an all-around good athlete," Rodney said. "You've seen his athleticism. You've seen that touchdown (a 71-yard interception return against Penn State last season). You've seen what he can do. You've seen how fast he is. You've seen him make plays in the backfield. He's a pursuit guy. He's going to be very athletic, very, very fast. He's going to get to the ball. He's going to make sure he makes the tackles.
"I'm just overjoyed right now, man."
Nixon had a breakout season last fall at Iowa, which he attended after spending a year at Iowa Western Community College out of high school to improve his grades.
After sitting out as a redshirt in 2018 and playing as a rotational guy in 2019, Nixon burst onto the Big Ten scene in 2020, leading the conference in tackles for loss (33), tying for the lead in sacks (5.5) and turning in the highlight-reel touchdown against Penn State. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman on offense or defense and was a consensus All-American.
Nixon was a junior in 2020 and had a another year of eligibility with the Hawkeyes, but he bypassed that and declared for the NFL Draft in late December.
Fell to the fifth
Initially projected by some as a first-rounder, by the time the draft rolled around Nixon was firmly entrenched in the second-to-fourth-round range in most mock drafts. But he fell into the fifth, which was a big surprise based on social media reactions throughout the second and third day of the draft.
Still, Nixon's father said his son stayed level-headed, especially on Friday night when he was surrounded by his large family but was not drafted.
"(Friday) night, we were all together, and he was upbeat," Rodney said. "He was spirited. He was happy. We just kept trying to encourage him to think positive and just let him know that the Lord is going to work it out for him. He was fine. He had a smile on his face. There was a point in time where he got a little bit discouraged, but who wouldn't get discouraged?"
Why Nixon fell all the way to the middle of the fifth round is a matter of speculation, as NFL scouts and personnel people are generally very tight-lipped about such matters.
As an interior lineman, perhaps Nixon didn't have as much desire for his position as a pass-rushing end. He also had just one year as a starter at Iowa, so perhaps front offices were concerned he didn't have enough on tape.
How Nixon fared in interviews with NFL teams and what they thought of his off-the-field character were big factors, too. After Nixon was drafted on Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic tweeted that Nixon was investigated following a dorm incident at Iowa but that no report was filed and he was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Whatever the case, none of that really matters now.
"We really didn't want to think about that," Rodney Nixon said of why his son may have dropped. "It is what it is. It's over now."
For what it's worth, Steve Muench of ESPN.com wrote this pre-draft analysis of Nixon: "(He's) a good run defender who can shoot gaps and stack blockers. He flashes active hands and closes well for his size, so he has some upside as a pass rusher. His tape is inconsistent and doesn't always match his talent."
Kenosha legacy
When he was selected Saturday, Nixon became the ninth player from a Kenosha high school to be drafted by the NFL and the first since former Bradford teammates Trae Waynes and Melvin Gordon both went in the first round in 2015.
The others are Bradford graduate Tom Bienemann (1951), Bradford graduate Ken Huxhold (1951), Bradford graduate Alan Ameche (1955), Bradford graduate Tom Braatz (1955), Bradford graduate Joe Cerne (1965) and St. Joseph graduate Tom Regner (1967). Ameche, Regner, Waynes and Gordon are the only first-rounders.
Nixon will also be the only Kenoshan to play for the Panthers thus far. Carolina did not have a franchise until 1995, so none of the Kenoshans in the NFL before Waynes and Gordon could've played with the Panthers, and those two have not to this point.
When asked if he'd start scouting out restaurants and hotels in Charlotte, N.C., where the Panthers call home, Rodney Nixon said he hadn't thought that far ahead yet.
"I am still sucking it in and enjoying the moment," he said. "I haven't had time to process too much of anything."