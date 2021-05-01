Indian Trail grad Daviyon Nixon selected in 5th round of NFL Draft by Carolina Panthers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fell to the fifth

Initially projected by some as a first-rounder, by the time the draft rolled around Nixon was firmly entrenched in the second-to-fourth-round range in most mock drafts. But he fell into the fifth, which was a big surprise based on social media reactions throughout the second and third day of the draft.

Still, Nixon's father said his son stayed level-headed, especially on Friday night when he was surrounded by his large family but was not drafted.

"(Friday) night, we were all together, and he was upbeat," Rodney said. "He was spirited. He was happy. We just kept trying to encourage him to think positive and just let him know that the Lord is going to work it out for him. He was fine. He had a smile on his face. There was a point in time where he got a little bit discouraged, but who wouldn't get discouraged?"

Why Nixon fell all the way to the middle of the fifth round is a matter of speculation, as NFL scouts and personnel people are generally very tight-lipped about such matters.

As an interior lineman, perhaps Nixon didn't have as much desire for his position as a pass-rushing end. He also had just one year as a starter at Iowa, so perhaps front offices were concerned he didn't have enough on tape.