Indian Trail grad has unique perspective

Impressive vessel

As for the Comfort itself, let’s just say it’s an impressive vessel.

The ship is 894 feet long and holds 1,000 beds, along with a flight deck that can take military helicopters. The 956-member naval hospital staff can perform major procedures on board, including heart transplants.

“They’re docked (in New York), so they’re going to put the trauma-related (patients) on the Comfort, and then have more beds for the COVID-19 people,” Nehls said.

Nehls said he’s proud of the effort of the Comfort as it now will help where the most COVID-19 cases in the country have occurred.

“That’s a great ship, it really is,” he said. “I didn’t think they were going to call it out to New York, but it’s wonderful that they did, just to open up more beds.”

Still work to be done

After his time at Indian Trail, Nehls earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College before he enlisted with the Navy.

Nehls said he has two years left before he plans to pursue a career as a police officer.