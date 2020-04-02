Indian Trail grad has unique perspective

For five months last year, 2012 Indian Trail graduate Austin Nehls had a front-row view of the inner workings of the USNS Comfort.
And now back at the Naval base in Norfolk, Va., Nehls beams with pride at what his colleagues are doing to help with the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.
Nehls, an aviation machinist mate third class, was aboard the Comfort during a five-month mission from June to November that covered 12 countries in 154 days through South America.
The Comfort was sent to New York City, where it arrived earlier this week, to provide relief to the medical personnel there as they treat COVID-19 patients.
While the Comfort was in South America, the staff on board treated 68,935 patients, delivered 32,021 pounds of mail, accumulated 450 flight hours, distributed 268 walkers and moved more than 2 million pounds of cargo.
It was a well-rounded trip that helped many, Nehls said.
“We were partnering with them, building up partnerships with those countries and helping their people if they needed any medical assistance,” he said. “We would set up medical sites in each location we were in. There were lines of locals that needed medical attention, and it was free.”
When the Comfort traveled to Ecuador, Nehls had a chance to try his hand at a little optometry as part of a community relations event.
Impressive vessel
As for the Comfort itself, let’s just say it’s an impressive vessel.
The ship is 894 feet long and holds 1,000 beds, along with a flight deck that can take military helicopters. The 956-member naval hospital staff can perform major procedures on board, including heart transplants.
“They’re docked (in New York), so they’re going to put the trauma-related (patients) on the Comfort, and then have more beds for the COVID-19 people,” Nehls said.
Nehls said he’s proud of the effort of the Comfort as it now will help where the most COVID-19 cases in the country have occurred.
“That’s a great ship, it really is,” he said. “I didn’t think they were going to call it out to New York, but it’s wonderful that they did, just to open up more beds.”
Still work to be done
After his time at Indian Trail, Nehls earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College before he enlisted with the Navy.
Nehls said he has two years left before he plans to pursue a career as a police officer.
Now that he’s back at the base, Nehls said everyone there is doing what everyone here has been doing — and that’s just trying to stay healthy while maintaining any semblance of normal life they can.
There’s still work to be done, especially when you’re in the military, but Nehls said all the precautions to avoid this virus are being taken.
“We haven’t had a case yet (in Norfolk),” he said. “So far, so good. We still have to come into work and all that.”
Nehls said the members of his squadron have been working opposite shifts to avoid as much contact as possible while still getting their jobs done.
His time with the Navy has been rewarding, Nehls said.
“It’s been a good experience,” he said. “I’m glad I got to go out on the Comfort for five months. It’s really inspiring.”
