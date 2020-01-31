Indian Trail students mark Chinese New Year

Indian Trail High School student Connor Zieman, left, samples sweet and sour chicken made by teacher Yunghung Sandra Hsiao, right, as students in Hsiao's Chinese class celebrated the Year of the Rat at the school Thursday.
Indian Trail High School student Connor Zieman samples sweet and sour chicken made by teacher Yunghung Sandra Hsiao as students in her Chinese class celebrated the Year of the Rat at the school Thursday.
Indian Trail High School teacher Lisa Droessler, left, samples sweet and sour chicken offered by student Malika Mian, middle, as students from teacher Yunghung Sandra Hsiao's Chinese class celebrated the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat, at the school Thursday.
Indian Trail High School teacher Yunghung Sandra Hsiao makes sweet and sour chicken as students studying Chinese sampled Chinese food to celebrate the Year of the Rat at the school Thursday.
Indian Trail High School student studying Chinese celebrated the Chinese New Year on Thursday cooking traditional Chinese foods.
The students made dumplings, sweet and sour chicken and egg rolls under the guidance of teacher Yunghung Sandra Hsiao, who used only the Chinese language while demonstrating the cooking lessons.
The Chinese New Year arrived on Jan. 25, and this is the Year of the Rat.
According to the website
www.chinesenewyear.net, “In Chinese culture, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children.”
Those born in the Year of the Rat are said to be “clever, quick thinkers; successful, but content with living a quiet and peaceful life.”
