Indiana woman who reportedly fled Kenosha County deputy, crashed, had two children in vehicle

A woman who led a Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy on a brief high-speed chase before crashing her car had two children in the vehicle.
Ebony Duke, 27, of Indianapolis, Ind., was charged Monday with three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing, resisting arrest, possession of THC and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy patrolling on northbound Interstate 94 near Highway 165 at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday saw a Ford Explorer speeding, his radar showing the vehicle was travelling at 97 mph.
The deputy turned on his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over in the 9400 block of the interstate. As the deputy approached the vehicle on foot, the driver accelerated away, crossing three lanes of traffic and exiting on Highway C eastbound.
The complaint states that the deputy pursued, accelerating to 105 mph but “was not gaining on the defendant’s vehicle until it approached the roundabout intersection with CTH/H,” the complaint states.
Unable to negotiate the roundabout at high speed, the driver of the Ford went over the median, struck the curb and went into a ditch, rupturing the Ford’s tires in the impact.
As the deputy went up to the vehicle, the complaint states, Duke got out and ran to the rear passenger seat, pulling out an unsecured baby seat. As the deputy attempted to arrest the woman, according to the complaint, she “was screaming my baby, my baby,” she’s bleeding.
The complaint states that Duke’s children, an 8-year-old girl and a 10-month-old baby, were in the vehicle. The 8-year-old had a large bump on her forehead and was bleeding from abrasions on her face.
Duke, who told deputies she was 7-months pregnant, and the two children were taken to a local hospital. According to the complaint, doctors described the 8-year-old’s injuries as minor and said the baby was uninjured.
Duke had a shoulder injury and was admitted to the hospital for observation due to her pregnancy.
The children were released from the hospital to their grandmother.
According to the complaint, Duke told a deputy that she fled because she had a panic attack and because she knew she had a misdemeanor warrant from Milwaukee. The 8-year-old told law enforcement, according to the complaint, that her mother “drove away because she did not want to have her kids taken away from her.”
The complaint states that Duke said she was not resisting and was thrown to the ground during her arrest. “That police officer threw me to the ground and I am 7 months pregnant, he said I was resisting and I was not,” she stated, according to the complaint.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said body camera video of the arrest would not be released because the case is still open.
In addition to the criminal charges, Duke received a series of traffic citations including driving without a valid license.
She is being held on $15,000 bond.