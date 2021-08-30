Indiana woman who reportedly fled Kenosha County deputy, crashed, had two children in vehicle

The complaint states that Duke’s children, an 8-year-old girl and a 10-month-old baby, were in the vehicle. The 8-year-old had a large bump on her forehead and was bleeding from abrasions on her face.

Duke, who told deputies she was 7-months pregnant, and the two children were taken to a local hospital. According to the complaint, doctors described the 8-year-old’s injuries as minor and said the baby was uninjured.

Duke had a shoulder injury and was admitted to the hospital for observation due to her pregnancy.

The children were released from the hospital to their grandmother.

According to the complaint, Duke told a deputy that she fled because she had a panic attack and because she knew she had a misdemeanor warrant from Milwaukee. The 8-year-old told law enforcement, according to the complaint, that her mother “drove away because she did not want to have her kids taken away from her.”

The complaint states that Duke said she was not resisting and was thrown to the ground during her arrest. “That police officer threw me to the ground and I am 7 months pregnant, he said I was resisting and I was not,” she stated, according to the complaint.