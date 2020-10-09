 Skip to main content
Indoor Harbor Market canceled
Tina Gomez, left, brings out some freshly-baked bread to Janice Erickson at Mason’s Bread at the new indoor HarborMarket site. This year, the indoor HarborMarket season was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.

 Brian Passino

The 2020-21 indoor season of the Kenosha HarborMarket has been cancelled.

Citing continuing concerns with the ongoing pandemic — that hit home hard with the passing of founder and Board of Directors President Ray Forgianni last month from COVID-19 complications — the decision was announced this week on the HarborMarket website.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” the statement reads. “With the recent loss of our founder and president of our Board of Directors, Ray Forgianni, due to complications related to COVID-19, we are especially hesitant to create a weekly event that could spread the virus and endanger others in the community.

“This will have a serious economic impact on many of our year-round vendors. It will also limit the accessibility to fresh vegetables, fruit and food products for our many regular customers. Without being able to assure the safety of vendors and visitors, especially in an enclosed, indoor environment, we feel it is not prudent to operate a winter market this season.”

The Harbor Market recently concluded its 18th year with the end of its summer season. The board said it hopes to resume its regular schedule in 2021.

“Like all of you, we are hopeful that the risks associated with the virus will soon be reduced, and we can return to our normal daily activities,” the statement reads. “We fully expect to begin outdoor operations again next spring.”

The board also encouraged potential customers to visit the HarborMarket website at www.kenoshaharbormarket.com for a listing of farmers, growers and retailers who sell directly to the public.

