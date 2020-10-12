Information could lead to SBA loans for properties affected by unrest

Help soon may be on the way for those affected by the riots and damage caused in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in August.

According to a press release issued late Monday afternoon, the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the City of Kenosha, will begin reaching out to affected residents Tuesday.

Information collected will be used for a potential loan opportunity with the Small Business Association's declaration for damages during the unrest.

Those affected should be getting a call in an attempt to complete the SBA Program Assessment, said Lt. Horace J. Staples, Kenosha County emergency management director.

"The city will be calling those folks," he said. "They do have a list of individuals who sustained damage during the civil unrest. If they do get a call from the city or a number that is unfamiliar to them, it is a legitimate venture."

Kenosha County needs to record a minimum of 25 homes, businesses or rental properties that sustained major damages or destroyed properties between Sunday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 8.

A crucial benchmark

Gathering information on enough affected properties is the key, Staples said.