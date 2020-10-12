Information could lead to SBA loans for properties affected by unrest

Help soon may be on the way for those affected by the riots and damage caused in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in August.
According to a press release issued late Monday afternoon, the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the City of Kenosha, will begin reaching out to affected residents Tuesday.
Information collected will be used for a potential loan opportunity with the Small Business Association's declaration for damages during the unrest.
Those affected should be getting a call in an attempt to complete the SBA Program Assessment, said Lt. Horace J. Staples, Kenosha County emergency management director.
"The city will be calling those folks," he said. "They do have a list of individuals who sustained damage during the civil unrest. If they do get a call from the city or a number that is unfamiliar to them, it is a legitimate venture."
Kenosha County needs to record a minimum of 25 homes, businesses or rental properties that sustained major damages or destroyed properties between Sunday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 8.
A crucial benchmark
Gathering information on enough affected properties is the key, Staples said.
"It's super important," he said. "Once we get the 25, it will open it up to the entire county, as well as Racine and Walworth County."
The SBA will declare the area a physical disaster if at least 25 homes and/or businesses are demonstrating uninsured or under-insured losses of 40% or more of their estimated fair replacement value, the release states.
Losses can be in the form of structures, business inventory and personal property. For multi-unit dwellings, each unit's losses are counted separately. In addition, a disaster can be declared if properties meet the 40% standard, and as a result, 25% of the community's workforce would be unemployed for at least 90 days.
The deadline to submit the minimum number of affected properties is Wednesday, Oct. 21. The program is a loan that can be used to help those who may not qualify for grant money, Staples said.
"Businesses, homeowners and tenants may not be able to get grant money," he said. "But if they need a little extra, they can apply (for this program)."
For more information, call the Kenosha Division of Emergency Management office at 262-605-7900.
