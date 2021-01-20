Infrastructure improvements slated for this year in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Half-century-old rural roadways and related infrastructure in a section of Pleasant Prairie are set to undergo sweeping improvements in the year ahead.
The Village Board on Monday adopted a resolution setting the stage for storm water improvements for residences within the Beverly Woods subdivision. The area is bounded to the north on 83rd Street, to the east on 43rd Avenue, to the west on Cooper Road and to the south on 85th Street.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the storm water improvements are part of a larger project for an area grappling with obsolete, aged infrastructure from a bygone era within Pleasant Prairie.
“(Beverly Woods) was platted in the 1970s with rural cross-section roadways and inadequate roadside drainage,” Fineour wrote in a memo to the Village Board. “The current roadway pavement is at the end of its lifecycle and in need of repaving.”
Improvements within and near Beverly Woods have been on the village’s docket for at least four years. Fineour said residents were “petitioning the Village Board in 2017 to repave the roadways.”
In keeping with past practice, Pleasant Prairie officials are using so-called police powers — a provision laid out in state statute — and exercising the municipality’s authority to specially assess property owners receiving the improvements.
Work to precede paving
The upgrade in storm water infrastructure, Fineour said, will serve as a precursor to road repaving within the outlined area. Once the new infrastructure is in place, contractors will begin the street-related work.
“The storm water improvements include new storm sewers, roadside ditching and sump pump laterals,” Fineour said.
Village officials did not discuss actual costs for the road resurfacing or storm water infrastructure at Monday’s meeting. But Fineour said more specific dollar figures will come to light in the coming weeks.
The construction projects are currently out to bid to contractors interested in submitting quotes. Based on a timeline in motion, Fineour said the goal is to have a bid opening Feb. 4 and then subsequently select a firm.
Because impacted residents will be specially assessed for the storm water improvements, Fineour said a public hearing also will be held, likely at a Village Board meeting in late March.
26th Avenue water mains
Beverly Woods was one of two areas within the village linked to infrastructure improvements and special assessments at Monday’s meeting.
The Village Board also adopted a resolution in support of extending municipal water mains on two residential parcels in the 12000 block of 26th Avenue.
Fineour said the water main extension work is spurred by the property owner’s request to split an existing parcel in half to accommodate construction of an additional single-family home.
“Per village standards, the lot split will require the existing water main to be extended to the south end of the lot to service the new home, since the existing public water supply is immediately adjacent to the site,” Fineour said.
The board-adopted plan calls for the village to undertake the extension work and assess the property owners.
The Beverly Woods and 26th Avenue projects are expected to take place in late spring or early summer, Fineour said.
