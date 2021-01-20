Infrastructure improvements slated for this year in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Half-century-old rural roadways and related infrastructure in a section of Pleasant Prairie are set to undergo sweeping improvements in the year ahead.

The Village Board on Monday adopted a resolution setting the stage for storm water improvements for residences within the Beverly Woods subdivision. The area is bounded to the north on 83rd Street, to the east on 43rd Avenue, to the west on Cooper Road and to the south on 85th Street.

Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the storm water improvements are part of a larger project for an area grappling with obsolete, aged infrastructure from a bygone era within Pleasant Prairie.

“(Beverly Woods) was platted in the 1970s with rural cross-section roadways and inadequate roadside drainage,” Fineour wrote in a memo to the Village Board. “The current roadway pavement is at the end of its lifecycle and in need of repaving.”

Improvements within and near Beverly Woods have been on the village’s docket for at least four years. Fineour said residents were “petitioning the Village Board in 2017 to repave the roadways.”