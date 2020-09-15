Initial audit of Pheasant Run Landfill reveals no actionable issues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARIS — The first independent audit at the Waste Management Pheasant Run Landfill did not identify any required “action items” as a result of the physical inspection.

“There were no big revelations and there’s nothing earth-shaking in there,” Town Chairman John Holloway said. “Part of the value is it is going to start to give us snapshots in time and provide some transparency.”

The town selected JSA Environmental earlier this year to begin to provide oversight of environmental testing at the landfill. It is at no cost to taxpayers under the town’s agreement with Waste Management, which will pay up to $20,000 annually for the town to hire a consultant.

Waste Management is required to perform environmental testing and has “faithfully filed” those reports with the town, Holloway said.

However, interpreting those reports is difficult, he said.

For example, Holloway said recent reports showed a spike in a chemical in the ground water well at the landfill that he did not understand. Fortunately, it turned out to be a chemical associated with the use of road salt.