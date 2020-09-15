Initial audit of Pheasant Run Landfill reveals no actionable issues

PARIS — The first independent audit at the Waste Management Pheasant Run Landfill did not identify any required “action items” as a result of the physical inspection.
“There were no big revelations and there’s nothing earth-shaking in there,” Town Chairman John Holloway said. “Part of the value is it is going to start to give us snapshots in time and provide some transparency.”
The town selected JSA Environmental earlier this year to begin to provide oversight of environmental testing at the landfill. It is at no cost to taxpayers under the town’s agreement with Waste Management, which will pay up to $20,000 annually for the town to hire a consultant.
Waste Management is required to perform environmental testing and has “faithfully filed” those reports with the town, Holloway said.
However, interpreting those reports is difficult, he said.
For example, Holloway said recent reports showed a spike in a chemical in the ground water well at the landfill that he did not understand. Fortunately, it turned out to be a chemical associated with the use of road salt.
The question highlighted the need for knowledgeable oversight. Holloway said he could identify trends and spikes in the reports but didn’t know what it meant or if it was significant.
JSA works with a number of municipalities that have landfills.
“(The auditor) actually walked the landfill and recorded actual activity,” Holloway said, adding photos are included in the 15-page audit.
The audit examined leachate, gas monitors, surface water management, odor control and vehicle impacts, in addition to other environmental controls.
Minor offsite garbage odor was noted.
“The auditor knows all of the standards so much better than we do,” Holloway said.
This, and future audits, which include an “Action item Checklist,” can be viewed by the public at http://jsaenvironmental.com/pages/audit/paris.html.
