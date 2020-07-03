Injured man found near scene of early morning car fire on Sheridan Road

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after he was found by emergency crews near a damaged, burning car on Sheridan Road early Friday.

The Somers Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department were called to a car fire on the 700 block of Sheridan Road at about 2:30 a.m. The vehicle was about 75 feet off the road.

According to information from the Somers Professional Firefighter Local 4831, firefighters quickly put out the fire and discovered that the vehicle had front end damage that showed it had been in a crash.

Emergency workers searched the area and found the injured man about 200 feet from the car on the west side of the road. He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s department, it appears there was just one vehicle involved in the crash, with the 22-year-old alone in the vehicle. Investigators believe he walked to the area he was found before collapsing.

Although the crash is still under investigation, speed and alcohol use are believed to have been factors in the crash according to the sheriff’s department.

