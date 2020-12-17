Innovation Neighborhood plan won't just be R&D park

Mayor John Antaramian said Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood plan draws its inspiration from St. Louis’ Cortex Innovation Community.

The St. Louis site is a 200-acre hub for business, technology and innovation that fully meshes with and engages the surrounding communities -- universities, cultural centers and residential neighborhoods, among them.

Established two decades ago, the Cortex’s success was realized in just the last 10 years transforming with the integrative innovation design model.

“Part of what I saw there fits Kenosha in the sense of feel, the situation, the economics ... it just seemed it was a natural,” Antaramian said.

For example, research and development and youth and young entrepreneur engagement were aspects of the Cortex that were particularly appealing, the mayor said.

“How do you get these young people involved?” he said. “Basically, by creating a new eco-system in the community for entrepreneurs and others.”

Not just for R&D

Julie Huls, consultant with the Waymaker Group, which specializes in transformative economic development, said innovation districts, including the concept proposed for Kenosha, are relatively new.