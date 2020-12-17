Innovation Neighborhood plan won't just be R&D park

Mayor John Antaramian said Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood plan draws its inspiration from St. Louis’ Cortex Innovation Community.
The St. Louis site is a 200-acre hub for business, technology and innovation that fully meshes with and engages the surrounding communities -- universities, cultural centers and residential neighborhoods, among them.
Established two decades ago, the Cortex’s success was realized in just the last 10 years transforming with the integrative innovation design model.
“Part of what I saw there fits Kenosha in the sense of feel, the situation, the economics ... it just seemed it was a natural,” Antaramian said.
For example, research and development and youth and young entrepreneur engagement were aspects of the Cortex that were particularly appealing, the mayor said.
“How do you get these young people involved?” he said. “Basically, by creating a new eco-system in the community for entrepreneurs and others.”
Not just for R&D
Julie Huls, consultant with the Waymaker Group, which specializes in transformative economic development, said innovation districts, including the concept proposed for Kenosha, are relatively new.
“I think what we want to be careful to emphasize is that this is not going to be a business park. This is not going to be a research park,” she said. “This is going to be an innovation district, but with a very strong emphasis on the neighborhood as community.”
Envisioned within innovation districts are things like on-site residential housing, industry and employment and the “play piece” -- retail, commercial and public amenities, such as parks and gathering space, according to Huls.
“These are very common in live-work-play innovation districts,” she said.
“If you go into an R&D park, what you’re going to see is a bunch of buildings and no activities,” said Antaramian.
Pitch night
One activity that left an impression on him during his visit was “pitch night” – where entrepreneurs would pitch a product to peers and some in the business community looking at new ideas.
“Part of what this is, is it’s going to help move their idea along so that eventually they can get funding,” he said. “All of that becomes part of the (innovation center).”
While the idea of modern-day innovation often conjures images of recreation with high-tech diversions, the Cortex featured bocce courts and chess sets.
“And this was a neighborhood that was in very dilapidated shape when it got started,” he said of the former industrial district.
