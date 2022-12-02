"Inside Chiwaukee Prairie" presentation to be held Wednesday

Kay McCelland, a naturalist with the Heritage Plant Program, will present "Inside Chiwaukee Prairie" on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at Shepard of the Hills Church, at 404 N. Green St., McHenry, Ill.

McCelland will speak about the geology and what makes Chiwaukee unique, maintenance practices and the plants, insects, butterflies and birds that inhabit the prairie.

Chiwaukee, a 12,000-year-old natural landscape located along the lake plain in Kenosha County, has survived decades of attempts to subdivide, commercialize and industrialize it due to the efforts of conservation groups.

Chiwaukee has been designated a Wisconsin State Natural Area and a National Landmark. It contains approximately 400 species of plants, 26 of which are rare and 10 of which are endangered; as well as 75 species of wetland birds, mammals and invertebrates.

The program is free and open to the general public. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, contact Shepherd of the Hills at 815-385-4030.

For questions about the program, contact Bruce Harmel, bruceharmel38@gmail.com.