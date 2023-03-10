My husband enjoys needling me about having enough pairs of shoes to fill a warehouse.

Just wait until he visits the new Chiappetta Shoes store, a veritable shrine to everything for your feet.

From the moment you walk inside — under a towering shoe chandelier created by local artist Brandon Ming — you’re surrounded by artfully displayed footwear, from running shoes to strappy sandals. Looking for a simple loafer to get you through the workday? You’ll find that here, too.

But first, there’s the “new store” smell. (It’s real thing.) And the new store sparkle: Everything is shiny and new, including an Aetrex foot scanning machine straight out of “Star Trek.”

As sales staffer Veronica Pedicone explained: “This takes a 3D image of your foot to see if you’re a good candidate for orthotics. It will also show your pressure points and your gait as you walk over it.”

Another fun feature at the new digs? The large window across the back wall, allowing customers to peek inside workshop, where the sign lists services including custom orthotics and molds, shoe shine, shoe stretch, heel replacement and stitching — along with general shoe repair work.

“From the moment we started thinking about the new store, we wanted to show off what we do here,” said Tony Chiappetta, who, with his brother, Nick, is the fourth generation to operate the business.

The workshop — where they plan to eventually add a livestream — is especially popular “with young kids, who hop up on the stools and watch us,” Tony said.

As for working inside the fish bowl? “You forget about being on display,” Nick said.

Stretching out

The new store has been open a few weeks, and the general feedback is “Wow! It’s a lot bigger than the old store,” Nick said. “We tripled our space, which is very welcome.”

Another perk? Plenty of parking for customers.

The whole process, from purchasing the building — which housed numerous restaurants until standing empty for years — to opening the doors took “just under a year,” Tony said.

The building, he said, covers 8,000 square feet “and we wanted 10,000 square feet of space.”

The solution? Adding on a 3,000-square-foot warehouse, with two levels of space for all that inventory.

In fact, their expansive inventory of shoes is part of what helps the local business compete with major retailers.

At your service

“People come here for our one-on-one service. That’s our first line of defense,” Tony said. “People come in and haven’t had their feet measured since they were kids. They might need to wear a completely different shoe size. We also do orthotics and can work with customers on foot pain, to make them more comfortable.”

Added Nick: “We guarantee the fit, and we have the shoes right here, in stock. That’s a big plus for people. There’s no waiting to get their shoes.”

You don’t stay in business for more than a century without local support, which the brothers are quick to mention.

“Kenosha is a good town for supporting local businesses,” Nick said, “and we’re very happy about that.”

“We are a local business,” Tony added, “and we employee local people. In fact, we’re trying to hire more people right now.”

‘One big party’

Now that they’ve got the new store up and running — “it was a work of progress right until the end, and we’ll keep tweaking stuff,” Tony said — they are ready to celebrate.

Starting April 3, the store’s grand opening celebration will run for a few weeks and feature “giveaways and raffles and promotional sales,” Tony said. “We’ll have food trucks here, too. Basically, the whole month of April will be one big party.”

Even before the party starts, Tony can’t stop smiling when showing off the new store.

As for the future, the brothers aren’t looking to move again any time soon — or ever.

“We’ll let the next generation worry about that,” Tony said, laughing.

Until then, he’ll keep focus on the big picture.

“We’re the best shoe store in the country,” Tony said, citing reports in Footwear Insight and Footwear Plus magazines.

“That’s one local shop competing against chain stores.”

And that’s another reason he keeps smiling.

Check out the photos: Chiappetta Shoes holds grand opening in new Kenosha location Chiapetta Shoes has opened in its new location, 4820 75th St., which boasts more than three times the space of the former storefront. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES The chandelier is made out of shoe forms at Chiappetta Shoes, located at 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Chiappetta Shoes has been in business since 1921, as this nameplate on the store's new location shows. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Tony Chiappetta, left, helps customer Linda Steigerwaldt at Chiappetta Shoes, 4820 75th St. The local business has recently relocated into a s… Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Nick Chiappetta works on a pair of shoes in the workshop at Chiappetta Shoes, located at 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Fred Chiappetta talks with a customer at Chiappetta Shoes, located at 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES The new location for Chiappetta Shoes, 4820 75th St., features an expansive showroom and bright, airy look. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES A video wall greets customers when they enter the new Chiappetta Shoes location at 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Chiappetta Shoes recently moved to a new location, at 4820 75th St., which boasts three times the space as their former storefront. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Chiappetta Shoes recently moved to a new location, at 4820 75th St., which boasts three times the space as their former storefront. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Veronica Pedicone explains how to use the foot scanning machine at Chiappetta Shoes. The longtime family-owned store is newly relocated at 482… Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Chiappetta Shoes recently moved to a new location, at 4820 75th St., which boasts three times the space as their former storefront. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Looking inside the work room at the new Chiappetta Shoes location, 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Nick Chiappetta works on a pair of shoes in the workshop at Chiappetta Shoes, located at 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES A chandelier made with wooden shoe forms hangs over the center of the new Chiappetta Shoes store. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES The workshop can be viewed from the sales floor at Chiappetta Shoes, located at 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Tony Chiappetta talks about the amount of space the store has for its workshop at its new location, 4820 75th St. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Chiappetta Shoes has been in business since 1921, as this nameplate on the store's new location shows. Uploaded-photos CHIAPPETTA SHOES Nick Chiappetta works on a pair of shoes in the workshop at Chiappetta Shoes, located at 4820 75th St. Chiappetta Shoes