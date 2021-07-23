Insisting he is being railroaded, Kenosha man sentenced to life in prison

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 12 shell casings found in the hallway were all fired from Allen’s gun.

The theory of the prosecutors was that Pendleton grabbed the intoxicated Allen’s gun, planning to steal cocaine from him, but panicked and shot wildly before throwing the gun down and running away.

One of Allen’s friends testified he saw Allen’s gun lying by his body. The gun was later found by police in a bucket inside Allen’s friend’s apartment in the building. Prosecutors put forward a theory at trial that one of Allen’s friends moved the gun because they believed when 911 was called that Allen would survive and they wanted to make sure he did not get in trouble.

At trial, Pendleton’s defense attorney, Terry Rose, called no witnesses and Pendleton chose not to testify in his own defense. Rose argued that there was no physical evidence tying Pendleton to the killing, and argued it was more likely that whoever hid the gun shot Allen.

Fired his attorney

Friday was the second sentencing date for Pendleton. At the original sentencing date in June Pendleton fired his attorney Rose, accusing the defense attorney of conspiring with prosecutors.