Interfaith Scholar in Residence Program begins in Kenosha March 3

Neighbors come in all shapes, ethnicities and faith traditions.

And faith can make good neighbors.

This is the over-arching theme of “Building Bridges with My Neighbor,” an upcoming series of presentations offered by the Kenosha Interfaith Scholar in Residence program March 3-6.

A church, a temple, a college and a mosque are the settings for lectures to be presented by Amir Hussain, the 2022 Kenosha Interfaith Scholar in Residence.

Hussain is chair and professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University, the Jesuit university in Los Angeles. He teaches courses on Islam and comparative religion.

Interfaith program

The Interfaith Scholar in Residence Program is offered every other year and this is the third year it has been held in Kenosha, according to Rabbi Dena Feingold, committee member and one of the program’s hosts.

The program began on the suggestion of Beth Hillel congregation member Rabbi Michael Remson, who had the idea of bringing well-known religious speakers to the Kenosha community.

Feingold noted that this year’s event is dedicated to Remson, who died in January, 2020.

In previous years clergy partners have included St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Through congregation donations and grants the interfaith partners raise funds needed to pay for the scholar in residence to travel to and stay in Kenosha.

2022 scholar

Hussain was brought on board for this year’s series by Fatih Harpci, associate professor of religion at Carthage College and member of the Interfaith Scholar in Residence team.

When the Interfaith Scholar Committee decided that it was time to bring a renowned Muslim speaker as the Kenosha Interfaith Scholar, and Hussain was on top of Harpci’s list of candidates.

As a representative of the Islamic Center, Harpci also hoped to incorporate the American-Albanian Islamic Center of Wisconsin into this year’s program.

“I wanted Amir to lead interfaith activities as a way to discern and reaffirm our common religious and universal human values,” he said.

Lecture themes

Through a series of four lectures, Hussain hopes to enlighten his audiences in several ways.

“Part of this is the educational part, even some recent immigrant Muslims may not know these histories. The second thing is about interfaith connection. Let’s talk about some of those connections.”

Hussain is particularly enthused about his March 4 talk “Muslims and Media Images” at the American Albanian Islamic Center. “I want to emphasize that as much as we need doctors and lawyers, (the Muslim community) needs more journalists and artists to tell our stories.”

Feingold notes that this year two of the lectures will be in the context of worship services, — Saturday, March 5, at Beth Hillel Temple, and Sunday, March 6, at First United Methodist Church.

“This is to give the community an interfaith experience that may be unlike their own worship tradition,” she said.

Dialogue important

“In today’s world, programs like this are vital, not simply a luxury, to Kenosha and other communities because interfaith dialogue promises to bring increased cooperation and understanding,” Harpci said.

“We are shining a light of awareness because people may not know about one another,” Hussain said.

“Through learning and understanding we get an opportunity to see people in a new light not just as a group we can stereotype but to see how much we have in common with our neighbors of other faiths,” Feingold said.

For his part, Hussain says he is just the catalyst for further interfaith discussion. “I am happy to help start connections, but those on the ground will be the ones to maintain them,” he said.

