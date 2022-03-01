Interfaith Scholar in Resident lecture schedule

Preregistration is now open for the Interfaith Scholar in Residence program “Building Faith Neighbors between Jews and Muslims,” to be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave.

To register online for Saturday’s program: Click events at www.bethhillel.net.

Preregistration is not required for the other presentations.

The program is one of a series of four presentations offered by Amir Hussain, this year’s Kenosha Interfaith scholar.

The following is the complete presentation schedule:

7 p.m. Thursday: “Anti-Racism and Teaching about American Muslims,” Siebert Chapel, Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Presentation and book signing of Hussain’s book, “Muslims and the Making of America.”

7 p.m. Friday: “Muslims and Media Images,” the American Albanian Islamic Center, 6001 88th Ave.

10:30 a.m. Saturday: “Building Faith Neighbors between Jews and Muslims,” Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave.

10:30 a.m., Sunday: “Building Faith Neighbors between Christians and Muslims,” First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St.

Attendance to all programs is free and open to the public. All programs will be in person and streamed online.

To view online, you can use one of the following sites:

Muslims & Media Images: https://youtu.be/QHfl-aWqUYo

