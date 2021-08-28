Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen reflects on work to improve community connections over challenging year

He said that when he began to meet with grassroots organizations in the neighborhoods, he realized that there was a disconnect between what police would hear at more formal meetings, and those listening sessions with grassroots organizers.

In the months after the unrest, Larsen attended a meeting organized by Porche Bennett-Bey, a local activist who was named Guardian of the Year by Time magazine for her activism during the Blake protests. “Really those meetings, and that one in particular, have really changed what we have done and how we look at things,” Larsen said.

He said his discussion with local activists and people he calls “change agents” at that meeting led to the formation of KCOR, which he has supported as a partner in combating gun violence and improving conditions in neighborhoods.

“I think the biggest surprise for me has been the people’s willingness to help at all levels. They want to help in their own way and it’s just a way of defining how they can help,” Larsen said.

Sometimes that has been people in the community who are typically supportive of police, stopping in at the station with gifts for officers or letters of support. But it is also people who have had conflicts with police offering feedback on how to improve relationships.