Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen reflects on work to improve community connections over challenging year
KENOSHA Police

A year after the shooting of Jacob Blake brought the focus of the Black Lives Matter movement onto the Kenosha Police Department, a group of young officers sat down with a group of people from a growing new community organization working to combat violence in the community.

The volunteers from the Kenosha Coalition Organization Resolution, or KCOR, grew out of the social justice protests following the Blake shooting. The group is working with an “interrupters” model to mediate disputes in Kenosha neighborhoods, to fight systematic racism, and to reduce community violence.

The meeting between four young officers and volunteers from KCOR came about two weeks before the anniversary of the shooting, and was part of an ongoing effort by the police department to engage with the community and improve relationships.

“Each party, I believe, walked out with a new understanding and a desire to meet again,” said Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen.

The police department is still grappling with the fallout of the shooting of Blake, who survived but was left paralyzed. After an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley opted not to charge Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake, saying that Blake had been armed with a knife and was twisting toward Sheskey when the officer shot him in the back and side. Sheskey has returned to work at the KPD, but remains in a desk job rather than working on patrol.

A federal investigation into the shooting is continuing.

The KPD is also part of the focus of lawsuits for actions during the protests, including one filed in August focused on the actions of law enforcement leading up to and after the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, for which he has been charged. Rittenhouse, then 17, was among armed counter-protesters who came to the city two days after the Blake shooting after rioting and fires broke out over two days The teenager shot three people during protests, killing two. The family of Anthony Huber, one of the protesters killed by Rittenhouse in what he says was an act of self defense, have sued the city and the county alleging law enforcement were negligent in their handling of armed militia and the teenage gunman during the protests.

In addition, Kenosha Police and federal investigators are continuing to work to identify people involved in looting and arson following the Blake shooting. About 70 people have been identified and charged in local or federal court as the results of those investigations, but the investigations are still underway.

While the legal challenges in criminal and civil court continue, the work of policing continues 24 hours a day.

Department changes

There have been a lot of changes in the department over the last year, not least the retirement of former Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Larsen’s appointment as interim chief. Miskinis retired in April, a change he and city leaders said was in the works long before the unrest last August.

Larsen, who was deputy chief under Miskinis, said he also is planning his retirement, but has agreed to serve as interim chief through 2022 while the city Police and Fire Commission searches for a permanent replacement. Larsen has said he has no plans to apply for the job.

In the meantime, Larsen, who has an open demeanor that contrasts with Miskinis’s taciturn style, has been focused on communication and building community relationships.

He said that work began before last August when the department began in spring 2020 to implement a bias-free policing training program and an “action road map” promoted by Mayor John Antaramian that included a focus on combating bias in policing.

“The civil disturbance was a point in time, but those community meetings were happening regardless,” Larsen said. “I went to the first couple of meetings with the mayor, and it got me out there talking to people and hearing what they had to say. We sat there quietly and listened to the people, and then I went in turn to talk to some of those people I met. That in turn led us to be invited to someone else’s community meeting.”

Larsen said the police department has always tried to engage with the community, but typically did so through involvement with not-for-profit organizations or local officials.

Grassroots feedback

He said that when he began to meet with grassroots organizations in the neighborhoods, he realized that there was a disconnect between what police would hear at more formal meetings, and those listening sessions with grassroots organizers.

In the months after the unrest, Larsen attended a meeting organized by Porche Bennett-Bey, a local activist who was named Guardian of the Year by Time magazine for her activism during the Blake protests. “Really those meetings, and that one in particular, have really changed what we have done and how we look at things,” Larsen said.

He said his discussion with local activists and people he calls “change agents” at that meeting led to the formation of KCOR, which he has supported as a partner in combating gun violence and improving conditions in neighborhoods.

“I think the biggest surprise for me has been the people’s willingness to help at all levels. They want to help in their own way and it’s just a way of defining how they can help,” Larsen said.

Sometimes that has been people in the community who are typically supportive of police, stopping in at the station with gifts for officers or letters of support. But it is also people who have had conflicts with police offering feedback on how to improve relationships.

“People are also coming back offering advice, like ‘when you do this, this is what we see,’” Larsen said. “When you really get down to these grassroots level conversations it’s just so beneficial, finding that connection is so beneficial because everyone has a lot to say but they don’t always have an opportunity to say it.”

Additional changes

In addition to the outreach, the police department has had a series of other changes, from staff shortages, with a number of retirements and resignations fueled at least in part by the unrest, to a spike in the number of homicides in the city this year, to the creation of a new Special Investigation Unit made up of former gang unit and drug investigation officers that focuses on combating violent crime and gun crime. That unit includes a partnership with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department and a partnership with offers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The department has also become decidedly younger with new hires replacing retiring officers.

“At some point next year we will have probably 35 people on probation (the 18-month period after a new officer joins the department),” Larsen said. “Speaking to the age of the department or years of experience, yes we are very young.”

He said that offers both a challenge for the department and puts stress on training officers, but also offers “an opportunity to instill certain core values”

Another challenge has been supporting mental health of officers in a year that policing has been the focus of increased scrutiny nationally and in Kenosha in particular.

“What I have found is our officers are a very resilient bunch,” Larsen said. “I’m a big believer in the concept of managing by walking around, you walk around and you visit and you check in with people … and from that I’ve seen that the spirit is still there, and that they are really buying into the community policing concept.”

He said the department is continuing to try to adapt, to form connections and meet the expectations of the community.

“We have a very good department. It’s a proud profession and the men and women of the department, they do a very good job,” Larsen said. “We’re not perfect. I will certainly say I’m not perfect and I don’t know an officer here who would say they are perfect. We will make mistakes. But we will own up to them.”