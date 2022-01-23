 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Interstate 94 at Highway C closed three hours Sunday when semi jacknifes in roadway; no injuries

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A semi that overturned in the 8900 block of Interstate 94 southbound at the Highway C overpass closed down traffic for nearly three hours Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the crash that occurred at 7:55 a.m., according to Capt. Tony Gonzalez of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol, which handled the crash that blocked two lanes on the interstate.

The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m., Gonzalez said.

While it’s best to stay off the road, if you have to drive in snow, you need to know what to do to stay safe.

No other details on the incident was immediately available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert