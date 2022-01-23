Interstate 94 at Highway C closed three hours Sunday when semi jacknifes in roadway; no injuries

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A semi that overturned in the 8900 block of Interstate 94 southbound at the Highway C overpass closed down traffic for nearly three hours Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the crash that occurred at 7:55 a.m., according to Capt. Tony Gonzalez of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol, which handled the crash that blocked two lanes on the interstate.

The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m., Gonzalez said.

No other details on the incident was immediately available.

