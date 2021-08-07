Investigation into fatal June fire continues

A plea offer in a separate case was withdrawn Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court while the District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate a 29-year-old Union Grove man for his role in a fatal fire earlier this summer.

Ryan P. Pizur has been held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 emergency cash bond set after the farmhouse fire in Brighton that killed Lori Pizur, 57.

Assistant District Attorney Rosa Delgado said in court Wednesday that Ryan Pizur is the subject of an investigation in his mother’s death. Delgado asked Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas to set a status hearing for Sept. 13, at 1:30 p.m.

Pizur is charged with felony counts of battery to a police officer and resisting arrest in a separate 2020 case. Court records indicate that case was delayed while he was receiving mental health treatment amid questions about his mental competency.

The court granted the bond request and issued an arrest warrant for Pizur, who has been in custody since June 11.

