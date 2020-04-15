Investigation of March 22 house explosion in Kenosha continuing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An investigation is still incomplete into the cause of a fatal house explosion that occurred in Kenosha in March.

One person was killed and two people seriously injured when the house at 7851 30th Ave. exploded in the early morning hours of March 22.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the person who died, an adult male who was found in the basement area, has still not been officially identified. She said her office is waiting for DNA results before being able to release the man’s identity.

The couple who owned the home were rescued with the help of neighbors who worked to pull the man and woman from a window in the burning home. The man who died was a friend who was staying with them.

Guy Santelli, fire inspector for the Kenosha Fire Department, said the official cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

“We had a scene examination there on Monday with all of the insurance company investigators and attorneys, they decided there were a few people that were missing that should be there,” Santelli said.

He said in cases like that of the explosion, representatives of the manufacturers of any of the equipment that could have been involved in the incident are on hand for the investigation.