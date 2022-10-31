Investigations ongoing for weekend fire, crash

Investigations are ongoing into a fatal fire in Kenosha early Sunday morning and a life-threatening crash at Highway 165 and Green Bay Road Saturday night according to officials with the Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police departments.

The Kenosha apartment fire, which emergency services responded to just after 1 a.m. Sunday, left a man and a boy dead. They had not identified by investigators as of Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, firefighters worked quickly and had the fire extinguished within an hour. The fire was contained to the building’s second floor, but officials determined that smoke and water damage rendered the structure uninhabitable.

While there is reportedly no evidence of foul play, the Kenosha Police said they were treating the incident as a crime scene, as is standard practice. “The families of the deceased deserve answers as to what happened. Kenosha Police and Kenosha Fire will work together to provide that information," the department stated on Sunday.

Some neighbors reported hearing a explosion sound before the fire, although a cause has not yet been determined.

The crash, between a blue Chevrolet sedan and a red Toyota SUV, happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and left a 50-year-old man from Waukegan, Ill., with injuries that were described as "non-survivable" by Pleasant Prairie Police.

No update on the man's condition was available by press time Monday.

A 37-year-old woman from Kenosha who was also in the sedan sustained "significant" life-threatening injuries but was expected to survive according to initial reports.

Her condition was also not available Monday.

Flight For Life airlifted the man directly from the scene. The woman, however, was first transported by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and later flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 60-year-old Kenosha man, had minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.