Investigators seeking public's help in identifying arson suspects; rewards of up to $5,000 offered

The Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for help in identifying suspects in arson fires that occurred during the recent unrest in Kenosha.

The ATF is looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in fires set during unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23 and over the following two days. During protests that turned into rioting over two nights, arsonists set fire to city vehicles and buildings downtown and in the Uptown neighborhood.

The photos and videos can be viewed online at kenoshanews.com and on the ATF’s Twitter page.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ATF is working with the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.