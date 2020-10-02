Investigators seeking public's help in identifying arson suspects; rewards of up to $5,000 offered

The Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for help in identifying suspects in arson fires that occurred during the recent unrest in Kenosha.
The ATF is looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in fires set during unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23 and over the following two days. During protests that turned into rioting over two nights, arsonists set fire to city vehicles and buildings downtown and in the Uptown neighborhood.
The ATF is working with the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
“Arson is a very serious and violent crime as it is a danger to the whole community and federal convictions may result in a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of twenty years in prison,” said Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge at the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with our law enforcement partners and the community to find these individuals, and we are appealing to the public because they can assist in holding them accountable.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
When reporting information, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.
